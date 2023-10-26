Redwood Credit Union Donates More than $49,000 to Local Nonprofits for International Credit Union Day

International Credit Union Day provides an excellent opportunity for Redwood Credit Union to fulfill our purpose of inspiring hope and elevating the financial well-being of our communities. Post this

In total, $49,282 was donated to nonprofit partners across six counties: Conservation Corps North Bay in Sonoma, UpValley Family Centers in Napa, Canal Alliance in Marin, North Coast Opportunities in Lake and Mendocino, and Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco. All these organizations share a focus on job training, helping individuals acquire the skills needed to secure stable employment and achieve financial self-sufficiency.

"ICU Day provides an excellent opportunity for RCU to fulfill our purpose of inspiring hope and elevating the financial well-being of our communities," says RCU President and CEO Brett Martinez. "We're honored to play an important role in empowering people to make informed financial decisions that help them achieve their goals and dreams."

While credit unions have been serving communities for well over a century, this year's International Credit Union Day marks 75 years of credit unions celebrating together on a single day the concept of "people helping people." When credit unions across the world lead with purpose, it makes a positive, lasting impact on the lives of their members, communities, and employees.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

