Redwood Empire Whiskey Marks One Year at Mare Island with Continued Investment in Consumer Engagement

Since opening its doors on historic Mare Island, Redwood Empire Whiskey has established the distillery as a production hub and an immersive destination. With Napa and Sonoma just up the road offering world-class wine experiences, Redwood Empire is creating a parallel destination for whiskey enthusiasts. As demand for Pipe Dream Bourbon and Redwood Empire's limited releases grows, the company is investing in initiatives that strengthen long-term relationships with its audience.

Central to that strategy is Redwood Empire Whiskey University, a yearlong educational series designed and led by Master Blender Lauren Patz. The newly launched program consists of five in-depth, 90-minute classes offered throughout the year, covering whiskey fundamentals, bourbon and rye standards of identity, barrels and maturation, and the art and history of blending. The curriculum is designed to provide both enthusiasts and industry professionals with a deeper, more transparent look at whiskey production, from grain to glass. Redwood Empire also offers guided tours and tastings covering production fundamentals, curated flight experiences, one-off masterclasses tied to new product launches, blind tastings, and hands-on blending seminars.

"Education has always been part of who we are," said Master Blender, Lauren Patz. "Whiskey University is not about one class or one moment, it's about creating an ongoing dialogue around how whiskey is made and why those decisions matter. That kind of engagement builds understanding and trust over time."

Looking ahead, Redwood Empire plans to further expand its educational and experiential footprint, with additional Whiskey University sessions scheduled throughout the year and ongoing programming designed to bring guests closer to the craft, from grain selection and distillation to blending and aging.

To complement the tasting experience at Mare Island, Redwood Empire Distillery also features a dynamic craft cocktail program at its whiskey bar, thoughtfully curated tasting flights with optional pairings, and a whiskey-friendly food menu designed to enhance the spirits and round out the visit.

The launch of Whiskey University reflects the brand's broader commitment to experience-driven growth over short-term promotion, investing in education, hospitality, and long-term brand building. For more information on Redwood Empire Whiskey University, upcoming classes, and the full distillery experiences, visit exploretock.com/redwoodempirewhiskey.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a quintessential Northern California whiskey brand inspired by the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire. The Redwood Empire Brand and Distillery are located within the 420-mile-long belt of ancient forest that contains famous protected Redwood trees. These trees have whimsical names that also designate each unique Redwood Empire whiskey expression. To ensure the health of tomorrow's forests, the company formed an environmental-based alliance with non-profits that has resulted in planting over 1.7 million trees and still counting. Redwood Empire is owned by Purple Brands, a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wine and spirits brands. For more information, visit redwoodempirewhiskey.com or follow @redwoodempirewhiskey and @redwoodempirewhiskeybar on Instagram and Facebook.

