Redwood Empire Whiskey Releases California's Own 'Ode to Wheated Bourbon'

"Each component of this 'Ode to Wheat' is intentionally selected to serve a purpose, adding nuance, texture, complexity and culminating in a high-wheated whiskey greater than the sum of its parts." said Master Blender Lauren Patz. Post this

"Each component of this 'Ode to Wheat' is intentionally selected to serve a purpose, adding nuance, texture, complexity and culminating in a high-wheated whiskey greater than the sum of its parts." said Master Blender Lauren Patz.

Aging in Northern California's cool, foggy climate contributes to the whiskey's balance and signature sense of place. With wheat accounting for 30% of the overall mash bill, more than double that of many wheated bourbons, Colonel Armstrong offers a rich, rounded profile layered with notes of fruit, spice, and oak.

Notes of ripe stone fruit, honeyed grain, and vanilla unfold alongside a nostalgic hint of a strawberry jam sandwich, balanced by gentle baking spice and integrated oak. The whiskey draws inspiration from Colonel James Armstrong, whose foresight helped protect one of California's most treasured natural landscapes. In the 1870s, Armstrong transferred ownership of the land that would later become Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve to his daughter Kate for "$1, love, and affection," helping preserve the ancient redwood forest for future generations. That enduring act of stewardship continues to inspire Redwood Empire's approach to both whiskey-making and conservation.

"The beauty of this whiskey is its balance. It's approachable from the first sip but continues to reveal new layers of flavor and character as you spend time with it," said Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn.

The release continues Redwood Empire Whiskey's tradition of connecting consumers directly to the land that inspires its whiskeys. Coordinates printed on the bottle lead whiskey enthusiasts to the Colonel Armstrong Tree, the towering, 1,400-year-old redwood behind the label. Since launching in 2019, Redwood Empire Whiskey has helped plant more than 1.8 million trees through its reforestation initiatives, reinforcing the conservation values that inspired the expression.

Colonel Armstrong Wheated Bourbon is now available online and arriving at retailers nationwide. Suggested retail price is $39.99. To learn more, visit RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.com.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey

Redwood Empire Whiskey is California's No. 1 whiskey brand, crafting award-winning bourbons, ryes, and American whiskeys inspired by the spirit of the Golden State. Produced in Northern California and guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and conservation, Redwood Empire combines grain-to-glass distillation, thoughtful sourcing, and expert blending to create approachable whiskeys with a distinct sense of place. For more information, visit RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.com or follow @redwoodempirewhiskey and @redwoodempirewhiskeybar on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Ashley Nicole Teplin, Studio 707 for Redwood Empire Whiskey, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], www.redwoodempirewhiskey.com

Aimee Sands, Studio 707 for Redwood Empire Whiskey, 1 707-287-9727 103, [email protected], www.redwoodempirewhiskey.com

SOURCE Studio 707 for Redwood Empire Whiskey