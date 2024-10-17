REDYREF Interactive Delivers Multi-Kiosk Solution for Wayfair's First Mega Retail Location

"Our self-service kiosks address key customer experience challenges, from outdoor wayfinding to indoor digital signage. The custom 'jumbotron'-style queuing system for Wayfair's pick-up area is a prime example of how REDYREF is redefining in-store technology." — Will Pymm, SVP, REDYREF Post this

Creating an Effective Outdoor Directory for Shoppers

One of the key challenges Wayfair faced was providing customers with an outdoor information directory for wayfinding and digital signage. To address this, REDYREF delivered its Evo 55" Outdoor Dual-Sided Kiosk, which features sunlight-readable, anti-glare displays that ensure clear visibility under all lighting conditions. The PCAP touchscreen technology offers intuitive navigation, while the kiosk's internal thermal controls protect it from extreme temperatures, ensuring it operates smoothly year-round. Automated email and text alerts notify Wayfair's our support teams in case of any issues, guaranteeing optimal performance.

Challenge 2: Enhancing Indoor Information and Wayfinding Assistance

Seamless Integration with Store Design for Indoor Wayfinding

For the interior of the store, Wayfair required an information directory that would not only assist customers with wayfinding but also complement the store's aesthetic. REDYREF provided the Stream 55" Indoor Dual-Sided Kiosk, equipped with PCAP touchscreen technology for easy navigation. To ensure it blended perfectly with the store's design, the kiosk was custom-finished with Wayfair Oak, matching the interior throughout the retail space. This solution offers customers a visually appealing and functional directory to enhance their shopping experience.

Challenge 3: Wall-Mounted Information Displays

Space-Saving Digital Wall Mount for Enhanced Engagement

In addition to freestanding kiosks, Wayfair needed a space-saving solution for specific areas within the store. REDYREF delivered the Stream 43" Indoor Wall Mount Kiosk, which also features 43" PCAP touchscreen technology. Like the other kiosks, this unit was customized with the Wayfair Oak finish to ensure a consistent design across the store. Mounted seamlessly on the wall, this kiosk provides vital wayfinding information without taking up valuable floor space, maximizing both functionality and aesthetics.

Challenge 4: Custom Queuing System for Customer Pickup

Innovative "Jumbotron"-Style Queuing System

One of the more unique challenges was creating an efficient and engaging queuing system for customer pick-ups. REDYREF designed a custom, ceiling-mounted "Jumbotron" to meet this need. Featuring four 65" commercial-grade displays, the system hangs above the customer pick-up area, much like the large, four-sided displays featured in many sports arenas. With a hoisting and leveling system for easy access and maintenance, as well as a full structural engineering certification for safety, this solution ensures smooth, organized pick-ups while adding a visually dynamic element to the store.

A Partnership Built on Innovation

The collaboration between Wayfair and REDYREF demonstrates both companies' commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative technology. Each kiosk was designed to solve a specific challenge, all while aligning with Wayfair's branding and operational goals. From outdoor wayfinding to indoor digital signage and custom queuing systems, REDYREF's multi-kiosk solution is helping Wayfair set a new standard in customer service at their first mega retail location.

About REDYREF Interactive

REDYREF Interactive is a leading provider of digital kiosks and interactive technology solutions, specializing in customized projects across retail, corporate, healthcare, and public sectors. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with design, REDYREF creates user-friendly, high-performance solutions for businesses worldwide. For more information on REDYREF Interactive's self-service digital kiosk solutions, visit redyref.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

