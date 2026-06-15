Reeco, M3, and Corpay Redefine Procure to Pay, debuting at HITEC 2026

Reeco is the leading AI-powered procure-to-pay platform for the hospitality industry, transforming how hotels manage procurement, inventory, and accounts payable across the full range of what hotels actually buy, from food and beverage to cleaning and chemicals to OS&E, not just office supplies. Post this

Stronger control and validation, with accurate GL posting and no month-end surprises





Less manual work, with AI that codes invoices and flags price and quantity mismatches before they post





Faster, more secure payments, with real-time status back to every team





Reliable data and reporting across the full AP lifecycle

Henrik Shimony, Reeco's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I grew up in my family's hotels, so I know this problem from the inside: procurement, accounting, and payments that never talked to each other until the month closed. With Reeco, M3, and Corpay in partnership, hotel teams run the whole thing as one workflow, from purchase order to payment."

The new workflow gives management companies one place to run every property, with fewer manual steps, tighter spend control, and numbers they can trust at month-end.

More information on this workflow can be found here.

"Customers don't just need integrations. They need outcomes," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO at M3. "What M3, Reeco, and Corpay have built together isn't a patchwork of connections — it's a single, trusted financial workflow that gives hotel teams the visibility, control, and confidence they've always needed. This is the modern back office, built for hospitality."

Sven Hinrichsen, President & GM - AP Automation at Corpay, added, "Hotel operators shouldn't have to manage disconnected systems to run their business effectively. We're proud to partner with Reeco and M3 to deliver a unified procure-to-pay workflow purpose-built for the hospitality industry, bringing together industry-leading procurement, accounting, and payment capabilities in one seamless experience. This partnership gives hotel operators greater control, visibility, and efficiency across the entire financial lifecycle."

About Reeco

Reeco is the leading AI-powered procure-to-pay platform for the hospitality industry, transforming how hotels manage procurement, inventory, and accounts payable across the full range of what hotels actually buy, from food and beverage to cleaning and chemicals to OS&E, not just office supplies. Reeco brings purchasing, receiving, recipe management, inventory control, and accounts payable together in one platform and applies AI where it changes the outcome, coding invoices in seconds and catching price and quantity mismatches before they post. The result is less manual work, tighter control, and stronger margins across every property. For more information, visit reeco.com.

About M3

M3 is the leading hospitality accounting software company in North America and a Blackstone Growth portfolio company, serving 9,000+ hospitality properties. Built by hoteliers, for hoteliers, for more than 25 years, M3 delivers a hotel-specific back-office ecosystem, consisting of accounting software, AI-powered financial automation, labor management, business intelligence, and outsourced accounting services, as well as a curated network of Strategic Alliances — giving owners, operators, and management companies total clarity and control across portfolios of any size. Learn more at m3as.com.

About Corpay

(NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments and spend management company that helps businesses modernize financial operations through accounts payable automation, commercial payment solutions, and spend management technology. A trusted provider of payment and spend management solutions for the hospitality industry, Corpay helps hotel operators with solutions that modernize accounts payable, improve payment efficiency, and help hoteliers better manage spend. Learn more at corpay.com.

Media Contact

Elliott Mest, MFC PR, 1 (862) 371-0511, [email protected], www.reeco.com

SOURCE Reeco