Reed Nolan Publishes Plain-English Guides on Arrests, Jail Basics, and Drug Possession

Student-led resource offers short checklists and videos to help teens and families understand rights and first steps in the justice system. Reed Nolan announced a new collection of concise, plain-English legal guides covering arrested rights, jail/booking basics, and drug-possession fundamentals—designed for teens, parents, and community groups.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reed Nolan, a student focused on legal education and public service, has published a set of short guides that explain core rights and early decisions in simple language—what to do if someone is arrested, jail and booking basics, drug possession fundamentals, consent to search, and how to ask for a lawyer without escalating.

"Most resources are written for lawyers. I'm writing for families," said Reed Nolan. "When stress spikes, people need a calm script, a checklist, and clear next steps."

The project includes plain-English explainers, downloadable checklists, and short videos. Pages are designed to be read in minutes and shared easily with schools and youth programs. The content is educational only and not legal advice.

Reed Nolan publishes plain-English legal guides for teens and families—short checklists and explainers about rights, arrests, jail/booking, and drug possession basics. The materials are educational only and not legal advice.

