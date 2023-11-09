Reed's Crossing by Newland welcomes Holt Homes as its sixth and newest builder

"With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, an experienced and dedicated team, and a focus on community livability, Holt Homes is a welcome addition to Reed's Crossing," said Eric Peterson, vice president of operations for Brookfield Properties. Post this

"With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, an experienced and dedicated team, and a focus on community livability, Holt Homes is a welcome addition to Reed's Crossing," said Eric Peterson, vice president of operations for Brookfield Properties. "Holt Homes further broadens the home buying options in our community and expands our dedication to helping home shoppers of all interests, backgrounds and budgets find a home that fits their lifestyle."

"We are excited to open our doors at Reed's Crossing and invite the public to experience the quality and attention to detail that Holt Homes is known for," said Lizzie Levin, vice president of sales and marketing at Holt Homes. "Our team is dedicated to creating better places to live in the Pacific Northwest, and we look forward to debuting a new set of floor plans designed specifically to help homeowners enjoy all that this special community has to offer."

At 474 acres, Reed's Crossing is, by density, Oregon's largest mixed-used master-planned community. When completed, it will feature approximately 4,000 new homes for the growing South Hillsboro population. Reed's Crossing boasts a network of over 80 acres of parks, paths and green spaces designed to provide the community with environmental balance, including a lush, 23-acre Greenway that runs through its center. The development includes a 21-acre portion of the Bonneville Power Administration trail corridor – a green space amenity still under construction.

A bustling 34-acre Town Center less than a mile from every home in Reed's Crossing features Providence Health Center – Reed's Crossing, a medically integrated health center designed for holistic well-being, Active Wellness Center featuring the latest in fitness, The Ackerly at Reed's Crossing, a new residence designed for older adults, and future luxury apartments. Future Town Center developments underway by Gramor Development include a 111,000 square foot walkable retail shopping center anchored by a 38,000 square foot Market of Choice.

About Holt Homes

Holt Homes, with over four decades of experience in the homebuilding industry, is a trusted and locally grown home builder serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Known for its commitment to quality, exceptional craftsmanship and a community-focused approach, Holt Homes is dedicated to creating better places to live in the Pacific Northwest. With a team of experienced professionals, they have earned a reputation as the largest locally grown home builder in the region. For more information, visit holthomes.com. To learn more about Holt Homes models available at Reed's Crossing, visit Holt Homes on reedscrossing.com or contact [email protected] or 971-299-2799.

About Reed's Crossing by Newland

Reed's Crossing by Newland is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and is proudly managed by Brookfield Properties. These partners share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their communities. Reed's Crossing by Newland is one of more than 20 communities this partnership manages together across the U.S. For more information, visit reedscrossing.com.

Media Contact

Kelliann Amico, Liaison Public Relations, 1 503-705-6203, [email protected], www.reedscrossing.com

SOURCE Reed’s Crossing by Newland