Reed's Crossing in Hillsboro, Oregon, closes 2025 with strong home sales and continued market momentum

"The range of housing options at Reed's Crossing give homebuyers the ability to choose the home styles and features that fit their lives," said Eric Peterson, vice president of operations for Brookfield Residential. "Residents also value the active community association, abundant open space, retail center and the new school that set this community apart in the region."

In 2026, builders anticipate constructing more than 175 new homes, adding to the steady growth the community has seen since breaking ground in late 2018. To date, homebuilders have sold over 1,470 homes with a variety of floorplans available at any given time for buyers seeking quick move-in options. Active builders include David Weekley Homes, Holt Homes, Lennar, Richmond American Homes and Stone Bridge Homes NW. At full buildout, Reed's Crossing is expected to welcome as many as 20,000 residents across approximately 4,000 homes, supported by a broad mix of single-family attached and detached homes and multifamily housing.

Reed's Crossing Town Center

Reed's Crossing Town Center includes a growing mix of retail, residential and community amenities that continue to take shape as construction progresses. The activity already underway demonstrates steady momentum, and the remaining spaces offer opportunities for local businesses interested in joining a growing community.

To date, Reed's Crossing Town Center includes a range of uses. Market of Choice at Reed's Crossing anchors the retail section of Town Center, bringing a full-service grocery experience to the community. Town Center also includes Providence Health Center – Reed's Crossing, an integrated health and wellness complex; The Ackerly at Reed's Crossing, which offers a variety of living options for older adults with a focus on active living and a communal experience; Zera at Reed's Crossing, which features spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes; and Savanna at Reed's Crossing, a new luxury apartment and townhome community.

By the end of December 2025, 20 of the 23 announced businesses in the Town Center retail area will be open, with additional storefronts still available for lease. The remaining spaces are expected to be leased by the end of 2026.

Savanna will also contribute additional ground-floor retail that is anticipated to be fully leased by the end of 2026, offering convenience for residents and the wider community. Savanna provides the freedom of low-maintenance living without sacrificing space or comfort, and residents enjoy seamless access to an extensive array of Reed's Crossing amenities. The property also includes resident-only features such as a pool, spa and fitness center, a cowork lounge with private pods and a lounge with billiards, an entertaining kitchen and a fireplace.

Outdoor spaces and amenities

Reed's Crossing offers 10 distinctive parks and open spaces throughout the community. This includes the new Lavender Garden, completed this summer, and Reed's Crossing Park North, which will open by the end of 2025 with a picking orchard for residents, a play area, paths and a dog park. The community garden also saw an improvement this year with the addition of a new storage shed funded through a community-led fundraising dinner that featured produce grown by residents. When fully built, Reed's Crossing will include more than 80 acres of parks, paths and green spaces designed to provide environmental balance, including a lush 23-acre Greenway that runs through the center of the community.

Infrastructure improvements

A major addition to South Hillsboro's transportation network opened in late August 2024 with the debut of the Cornelius Pass Road Bridge, creating an important new connection for Reed's Crossing residents and the surrounding community. The bridge features two vehicle lanes, a center median, raised cycle tracks and sidewalks. It also includes a separate pedestrian bridge suspended underneath, expanding the network of walking routes through South Hillsboro and improving access to nearby parks, trails and green spaces. These improvements offer Reed's Crossing community members safer, more direct active transportation routes within the growing South Hillsboro area.

Additional improvements were completed throughout 2025 to enhance safety and mobility. New stoplights were added to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety, and the intersection at Kinnaman Road and 209th Avenue, including a new stoplight, was completed, creating an additional entrance and exit for the community.

Housing market outlook

Reed's Crossing builders project 177 new home sales in 2026, reflecting steady demand as the community continues to grow.

"With major amenities coming online, including new parks, open spaces, expanded retail and improved transportation connections, Reed's Crossing is entering an exciting new phase," Peterson said. "These updates strengthen daily life for residents, and as we move into 2026 the community is well positioned for continued momentum and long-term growth."

About Reed's Crossing

Reed's Crossing by Brookfield Residential is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and is proudly managed by Brookfield Residential. These partners share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their communities. Reed's Crossing by Brookfield Residential is one of more than 20 communities this partnership manages together across the U.S. For more information, visit reedscrossing.com.

