Reejig's Work Ontology™ Awarded 2023 Top HR Tech Product of the Year

Reejig's Work Ontology is one of the only solutions that helps leaders truly understand both employee skills as well as the organization's job roles and tasks that need to be done. Tweet this

Reejig's approach addresses the limitations of traditional workforce operating systems, which have long been based on job titles and jobholders, lacking visibility into the true skills and potential of their employees. With Work Ontology, HR leaders can create more agile, skill-aligned, and future-proof businesses. Personalized, actionable, real-time insights support the redistribution of work to the most efficient and innovative resources, empower organizations to embrace emerging technologies and automation, and match their employees, candidates and contractors to meaningful careers.

"In a sea of solutions that are leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to help organizations understand, develop, and manage employee skills, Reejig's Work Ontology is one of the only solutions that helps leaders truly understand both employee skills as well as the organization's job roles and tasks that need to be done," said Steve Boese, program chair of the HR Technology Conference, co-founder of H3 HR Advisors. "With the combination of insights into skills and understanding the work to be done, organizations can effectively conduct workforce planning, development initiatives, and investments in automation technology - all in support of helping create meaningful careers for all."

This award comes on the heels of Reejig being recognized as a HR Technology Top 100 Influencer, World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star, LinkedIn's Top Startup; winning the HR Tech Award for Best Advance in Practical AI; and included in Acadian Ventures' Future of Work 100. Being a HR Tech Product of the Year underscores Reejig's position as a trailblazer in the work tech space.

"This is a defining moment for the future of work. We are building a world where organizations can reimagine how they think about work completely and accommodate and optimize for an evolving workforce DNA and technology landscape." Siobhan Savage, CEO and Founder of Reejig, said. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Reejig, who are obsessed with creating a future of work where everyone, no matter their background, is able to do their best work and grow into their ultimate potential."

"We are both endlessly inspired by our customers and the HR leaders that are paving the way for the future and deeply honored to be a driving force behind this evolution."

HR and business leaders can see Reejig's workforce intelligence platform and Work Ontology™ in action at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Oct. 10-13th, 2023. Visit booth #3931 or schedule time with a workforce strategist for a solution overview.

Visit reejig.com, or follow Reejig on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

About Reejig

Reejig is the leading global provider of workforce intelligence solutions. Built on independently audited Ethical Talent AI, the company helps organizations manage their talent more effectively and create a world with Zero Wasted Potential™ in people, business, and society. Reejig's proprietary Talent Intent™ model uses artificial intelligence to analyze and predict an individual's career goals, potential, and preferences. Reejig's workforce intelligence platform drives value across an organization's full HR technology stack, seamlessly integrating with other HCM systems and nudging employees to action in the flow of work. Reejig is trusted by some of the world's leading global enterprises, including KPMG, Lendlease, Reckitt, Grab, AWS, Allianz and more.

Media Contact

Hailey McDonald, Reejig, 1 9703660044, [email protected], https://www.reejig.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Reejig