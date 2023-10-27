Reel Fathers Rights APC Hires Heath L. Baker

Heath L. Baker will be bringing his experience in law, and his background in law enforcement to further Reel Fathers Rights mission to help men and fathers. Post this

Additionally, Heath L Baker's experiences that will benefit Reel Fathers Rights APC moving forward include:

12 years as a family law and estate planning attorney

Retired RPD officer

Great understanding of issues facing men and fathers.

"After a dozen years of running a family law practice, raising six children, and successfully coming through two divorces myself, I have a personal understanding and desire to help men navigate through the family court system," says Heath L Baker. "It doesn't matter if it's a divorce, a parentage matter, fighting for custody, or defending the allegations of domestic abuse. I enjoy helping fathers fight for their rights, when the court overlooks them. I'm grateful Reel Father's Rights is giving me that continued opportunity."

"We strive to provide world-class service and bringing someone as dynamic and knowledgeable as Heath into the firm helps us achieve that goal," says Mark Reel Jr, CEO at Reel Fathers Rights APC. "I have no doubt that Heath will be a major player in the Coachella Valley fighting for the rights of deserving fathers."

Reel Fathers Rights APC is the leading family law firm focusing on representing men and fathers in Southern California. Starting in Riverside, CA in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights has seen rapid growth, growing to six locations in 2 years.

Media Contact

Mark J. Reel, Reel Fathers Rights APC, 1 (951) 963-3805, [email protected], https://reelfathersrights.com

Mark Reel Jr

Reel Fathers Rights APC

(951) 386-2854

[email protected]

SOURCE Reel Fathers Rights APC