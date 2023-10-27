Reel Fathers Rights APC Hires Heath L. Baker

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reel Fathers Rights APC today announced that Heath L Baker will be joining Reel Fathers Rights APC as Senior Trial Attorney, effective October 17, 2023.
Heath L. Baker will be joining the organization after a decade of running his own firm, Heath L. Baker Law Office, where he practiced family law and estate planning. Heath L. Baker will be bringing his experience in law, and his background in law enforcement to further Reel Fathers Rights mission to help men and fathers. Furthermore, Heath L. Baker will be working in Reel Fathers Rights newly opened Palm Desert office, bringing legal representation closer to home for all coachella valley residents.
Additionally, Heath L Baker's experiences that will benefit Reel Fathers Rights APC moving forward include:
- 12 years as a family law and estate planning attorney
- Retired RPD officer
- Great understanding of issues facing men and fathers.
"After a dozen years of running a family law practice, raising six children, and successfully coming through two divorces myself, I have a personal understanding and desire to help men navigate through the family court system," says Heath L Baker. "It doesn't matter if it's a divorce, a parentage matter, fighting for custody, or defending the allegations of domestic abuse. I enjoy helping fathers fight for their rights, when the court overlooks them. I'm grateful Reel Father's Rights is giving me that continued opportunity."
"We strive to provide world-class service and bringing someone as dynamic and knowledgeable as Heath into the firm helps us achieve that goal," says Mark Reel Jr, CEO at Reel Fathers Rights APC. "I have no doubt that Heath will be a major player in the Coachella Valley fighting for the rights of deserving fathers."
Reel Fathers Rights APC is the leading family law firm focusing on representing men and fathers in Southern California. Starting in Riverside, CA in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights has seen rapid growth, growing to six locations in 2 years.
