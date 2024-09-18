Reel Fathers Rights Partners with ESPN LA to Empower Fathers Across Southern California

"We know that fathers often feel overlooked or unsure of their legal rights when it comes to family matters, and this collaboration gives us a unique opportunity to reach them in a familiar and trusted space." Mark Reel Jr, CEO and founder Post this

"Partnering with ESPN LA is a natural fit for us," said Mark Reel Jr, Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights. "We know that fathers often feel overlooked or unsure of their legal rights when it comes to family matters, and this collaboration gives us a unique opportunity to reach them in a familiar and trusted space. We want fathers to know they don't have to face these challenges alone."

As part of the new partnership, Reel Fathers Rights commercials will be narrated by popular sports radio personality Scott Kaplan, who brings a relatable and recognizable voice to the campaign. Kaplan's involvement adds a layer of authenticity and trust, further amplifying the firm's message of empowering fathers and advocating for their rights in the courtroom. The collaboration between Reel Fathers Rights and ESPN LA will include radio spots, digital content, and community outreach initiatives, ensuring fathers have access to the information and resources they need to navigate their legal challenges successfully.

For more information on Reel Fathers Rights and their services, visit www.ReelFathersRights.com or tune into for updates and insights from the team.

About Reel Fathers Rights: Reel Fathers Rights is a leading family law firm dedicated to representing fathers in divorce, child custody, domestic violence, and child support cases. With offices throughout Southern California, Reel Fathers Rights is committed to providing fathers with the advocacy and legal expertise needed to protect their rights and ensure the well-being of their children.

Media Contact

Mark Reel Jr, Reel Fathers Rights APC, 1 951-460-2003, [email protected], https://reelfathersrights.com/

SOURCE Reel Fathers Rights APC