Reel Pipe and Valve Launches Online Order for PVF Products

Reel Pipe and Valve, a family-owned Indianapolis-based PVF distributor, launches its first-ever online ordering platform. Customers can now access 15,000+ pipe, valve, and fitting products with real-time inventory, instant pricing, and online quote-building capabilities. This digital transformation enables contractors and procurement teams across the Midwest and nationwide to streamline ordering.
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reel Pipe and Valve, a leading national distributor of pipe, valve, and fittings (PVF) is excited to announce the launch of their online storefront. For the first time in 86 years of business, Reel Pipe and Valve customers can now build quotes, place orders, and check real-time inventory—all online.
The digital storefront includes access to over 15,000 unique PVF products, providing the transparency and convenience today's contractors and procurement teams need. This marks a major milestone for Reel Pipe and Valve, following their 2023 move to a larger, state-of-the-art facility–expanding inventory capacity and speeding up delivery times for customers.
"This isn't about chasing trends—it's about responding to what our customers need," said Austin Reel, President and Co-Owner. "We've seen how critical it is for contractors to get pricing and availability fast to stay competitive. Putting our full inventory online was no small feat, but we're proud to take this step forward while honoring the legacy built over four generations."
In an industry slow to digitize, this move marks a significant leap for a small business. As 2025 has brought continued pricing volatility and supply chain challenges, Reel Pipe and Valve's commitment to innovation, customer service, and operational efficiency positions it to better serve clients across the country.
"Being around for 86 years means knowing when to evolve," added Reel. "This is one of our biggest steps yet."
About Reel Pipe and Valve
Reel Pipe and Valve has been a family-owned, trusted wholesale distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings since 1939. Committed to supporting customers every step of the way, we offer a vast inventory of high-quality PVF products and expert services, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget. Headquartered in Indianapolis, we proudly ship nationwide and serve Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky with next-day delivery. To learn more, visit www.ReelPipe.com.
