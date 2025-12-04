Reel Pipe and Valve Launches Online Order for PVF Products

We've seen how critical it is for contractors to get real-time pricing and availability to stay competitive. Building an online storefront has been no easy feat, but we're proud to meet our customers where they are in streamlining their ordering process. Post this

"This isn't about chasing trends—it's about responding to what our customers need," said Austin Reel, President and Co-Owner. "We've seen how critical it is for contractors to get pricing and availability fast to stay competitive. Putting our full inventory online was no small feat, but we're proud to take this step forward while honoring the legacy built over four generations."

In an industry slow to digitize, this move marks a significant leap for a small business. As 2025 has brought continued pricing volatility and supply chain challenges, Reel Pipe and Valve's commitment to innovation, customer service, and operational efficiency positions it to better serve clients across the country.

"Being around for 86 years means knowing when to evolve," added Reel. "This is one of our biggest steps yet."

About Reel Pipe and Valve

Reel Pipe and Valve has been a family-owned, trusted wholesale distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings since 1939. Committed to supporting customers every step of the way, we offer a vast inventory of high-quality PVF products and expert services, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget. Headquartered in Indianapolis, we proudly ship nationwide and serve Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky with next-day delivery. To learn more, visit www.ReelPipe.com.

