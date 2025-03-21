REELZ+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming App Features All Live REELZ Programming Including "On Patrol: Live"

"In an ever-changing media world, having REELZ and our hit program On Patrol: Live affordably available through our own streaming app to anyone in the US elevates the network to a truly multi-platform experience," said Stan E. Hubbard, REELZ CEO. Post this

"In an ever-changing media world, having REELZ and our hit program On Patrol: Live affordably available through our own streaming app to anyone in the US elevates the network to a truly multi-platform experience," said Stan E. Hubbard, REELZ CEO. "Fans can now enjoy On Patrol: Live every Friday and Saturday night, and let their friends who don't get REELZ know that there is a new way to get us, as it airs on the device of their choice and includes access to our growing library of programming on demand."

Subscribers get access to the REELZ library that includes every episode of On Patrol: Live, its lead-in On Patrol: First Shift, "Triple Play" and "BOLO" (Be On the LookOut) segments showing the most brazen crimes, wanted criminals, harrowing police pursuits and dangerous moments officers face as well as originals including Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, Gangsters: America's Most Evil and Behind Closed Doors. REELZ+ also gives subscribers access to a library full of original documentaries and series including Breaking the Band, Hollywood Hillbillies and Murder Made Me Famous as well as real life series Jail.

In addition to chronicling the work of law enforcement in On Patrol: Live, REELZ+ features the On Patrol: Missing segment highlighting the work of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI). The show calls on the viewing public and OPL's very engaged and active social community, known as #OPNation, to reach out to NCMEC's and BAMFI's special hotlines, should they have any information related to the missing persons whose stories are highlighted. Segments are also shared via Twitter (@OfficialOPLive), Instagram (@officialoplive), TikTok (@onpatrolliveofficial) and Facebook (@ReelzOfficialOPLive). To date, On Patrol: Live has helped in the recovery of 35 missing people.

Hosted by Dan Abrams, On Patrol: Live follows live news-gathering protocols as 50+ cameras in regions across the country document for viewers in real time the nightly work of law enforcement officers on patrol. On Patrol: Live airs live every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET on REELZ. On Patrol: First Shift airs prior to each live episode at 8pm ET, providing updates and perspective on previous episodes.

On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D'Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series On Patrol: Live that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and the network is also home to true crime stories and law enforcement action including Gangsters: America's Most Wanted, COPS, COPS Reloaded and Jail that take place in real communities across America.

REELZ is available in more than 50 million homes on DIRECTV (238), DISH Network (299), Verizon FiOS TV (692HD), AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Peacock, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Sling and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide including REELZ+ which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire and at reelzplus.com. Find REELZ in your area by visiting http://www.reelz.com. If REELZ is not available, or not in HD, on your cable, telco or streaming provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

REELZ library programing is available in more than 30 million additional homes and growing via major streaming platforms such as Amazon Channels, Fire TV, Roku, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung Smart TV+, Vizio, Xumo, Redbox and FreeVee.

As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today's media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

