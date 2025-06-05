REELZ+ Streaming Service Expands as an Add-On Subscription to Prime Video

"Expanding our streaming reach to Prime Video is a big step for REELZ and for subscribers who can now join our cable, satellite and growing list of streaming subscribers to watch live policing every Friday and Saturday night as it happens on On Patrol: Live," said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. Post this

"We're excited to launch the REELZ+ subscription on Prime Video, bringing even more premium subscriptions and selection to the service, including the hit series On Patrol: Live from MGM," said Ryan Pirozzi, Head of Prime Video Marketplace, "The success of the show and expansion of our subscription offerings exemplifies our ongoing commitment to deliver compelling content that resonates with our customers' evolving entertainment needs and preferences, and an unparalleled streaming experience."

In addition to getting on demand access to the vast REELZ library that includes every episode of On Patrol: Live and its lead-in On Patrol: First Shift, subscribers will also be able to separately watch select segments from the series, including "Triple Play" and "BOLO" (Be On the Look Out) showing the most brazen crimes, wanted criminals, harrowing police pursuits and dangerous moments officers face.

REELZ+ also highlights the On Patrol: Missing segments that focus on the most active situations being tracked by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI). To date, On Patrol: Live and its very active social community known as #OPNation have been specifically recognized as integral in the recovery of 40 missing people.

REELZ+ provides subscribers access to a library full of original documentaries and series including Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, Gangsters: America's Most Evil, Behind Closed Doors, Breaking the Band, Hollywood Hillbillies and Murder Made Me Famous as well as real life series Jail.

About REELZ+

REELZ+ is the network's first ever direct-to-consumer streaming app and subscription service available to subscribers in the United States for $4.99 per month or a special introductory offer of $49.99 per year. REELZ+ is available on Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, reelzplus.com and soon on other platforms. For viewers who already get REELZ as part of a cable or satellite subscription the REELZ+ app is available at no additional charge through an industry standard authentication process.

About On Patrol: Live

Hosted by Dan Abrams, On Patrol: Live follows live news-gathering protocols as 50+ cameras in regions across the country document for viewers in real time the nightly work of law enforcement officers on patrol. On Patrol: Live airs live every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET on REELZ. On Patrol: First Shift airs prior to each live episode at 8pm ET, providing updates and perspective on previous episodes.

On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D'Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series On Patrol: Live that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and the network is also home to true crime stories and law enforcement action including Gangsters: America's Most Wanted, COPS, COPS Reloaded and Jail that take place in real communities across America.

REELZ is available in more than 50 million homes on DIRECTV (238), DISH Network (299), Verizon FiOS TV (692HD), AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Peacock, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Sling and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide including REELZ+ which is available on Roku, Fire TV and at reelzplus.com. Find REELZ in your area by visiting http://www.reelz.com. If REELZ is not available, or not in HD, on your cable, telco or streaming provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

REELZ library programing is available in more than 30 million additional homes and growing via major streaming platforms such as REELZ+, Prime Video, Fire TV, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung Smart TV+, Vizio and Xumo.

As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today's media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

