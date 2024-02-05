ReEmployAbility Boosts Its Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Examination

Founded in 2003 ReEmployAbility, a leading provider of early return-to-work services and transitional employment, has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing its commitment to data security and reliability. The examination was conducted with the assistance of 360 Advanced, a trusted provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

BRANDON, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2003 ReEmployAbility, a leading provider of early return-to-work services and transitional employment, has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing its commitment to data security and reliability. The examination was conducted with the assistance of 360 Advanced, a trusted provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

ReEmployAbility's recent SOC 2 Type II examination signifies a subsequent compliance initiative, underscoring the company's commitment to upholding robust data security standards. This initiative, spanning three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), demonstrates ReEmployAbility's unwavering dedication to data security as a top priority. Choosing to become SOC compliant is a strategic decision aligning with the company's mission to provide a secure and reliable service for its customers, setting it apart in an industry where such commitments are not universally commonplace. "Data security has been and will always be a top priority for ReEmployAbility. Maintaining SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to providing a secure and reliable service for our clients. As the return-to-work industry leader, ReEmployAbility will continue to strive for innovations while diligently maintaining a secure and trusted environment for processes and client data."

Abby Tores, IT Director ReEmployAbility ReEmployAbility's decision to partner with 360 Advanced is rooted in the latter's expertise in conducting SOC 2 Type II examinations. The engagement aimed not only at achieving compliance but also at establishing a lasting relationship. The resulting report attests to the operational effectiveness of internal controls, meeting the stringent requirements outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. Abby Torres, IT Director at ReEmployAbility, emphasizes the enduring commitment to data security and client service, recognizing 360 Advanced's pivotal role. The commendation for the exceptional team, customer service, and consistent improvements in response and turnaround times further solidifies 360 Advanced as a trusted partner.

About ReEmployAbility, LLC

With over 20 years in business, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life.

For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit http://www.ReEmployAbility.com. Media Contact: Joanna Jewell Communication & Public Relations Specialist [email protected]

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected].

Media Contact: Keith Frechette Director of Marketing kfrechette@360advanced.com

