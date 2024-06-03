Reena Vokoun, Founder and CEO of Passion Fit, Announced as Top 10 Competitor in Ms. Health & Fitness 2024

Reena Vokoun, the founder and CEO of the wellness company Passion Fit, has been named a top 10 competitor in Ms. Health & Fitness 2024, an annual competition celebrating women committed to fitness and physical and mental well-being. Post this

Vokoun has made a positive impact around the world as a TedX speaker, conference presenter, women's wellness coach, fitness instructor and author. She founded Passion Fit, a health, fitness and wellness company, to blend holistic Eastern and Western values into modern lifestyles to achieve positive results. She is an expert on consumer and corporate wellness. Vokoun works with individuals, companies, non-profits, schools, universities and the media to incorporate fitness, nutrition, mindfulness and professional strengths into their lives. This maximizes productivity, creates work-life balance, achieves personal and professional success and leads to a healthy lifestyle for participants.

If chosen as the winner of the Ms. Health & Fitness competition, Vokoun said she plans to donate to charities she cares deeply about, including the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Further, she would invest in Passion Fit to continue to grow and scale and help more people live healthier, happier and more productive lives.

Click here to vote for Vokoun for the 2024 Ms. Health & Fitness competition. Proceeds from the votes will go towards the B+ Foundation, a charity with a mission to fight childhood cancer. The winner is awarded $20,000 and appears on the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS. To learn more about Reena and her company Passion Fit, visit passionfit.com.

