Reena Vokoun, M.S., Founder and CEO of Passion Fit, Launches New Podcast: Your Power Move™ by Passion Fit

The new audio and video podcast explores how small, confidence-building actions, called power moves, can help people unlock their full potential in health, career, family and life.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reena Vokoun, M.S., Founder and CEO of the health and wellness company, Passion Fit, is proud to announce the launch of her new podcast, Your Power Move™ by Passion Fit. This dynamic audio and video series is designed to help listeners harness the power of small, intentional actions, called power moves, to create sustainable habits that boost confidence, energy and overall well-being.

As a certified health and wellness expert, TEDx speaker, author, TV contributor, podcast host and media spokesperson, Vokoun brings her wealth of experience and passion for empowering others into every episode. Released twice a month, each podcast explores how micro-actions can unlock your full potential in achieving your health, fitness, career, family and personal goals.

"Power moves are the building blocks of transformation - tiny, yet intentional steps that create momentum and fuel lasting change," said Vokoun. "This podcast is about helping people identify and harness those moments to live with purpose and passion."

Listeners will also hear from a diverse lineup of inspiring guests who share their personal and professional journeys, challenges, successes and the power moves that helped them along the way. Through these real-world stories, Vokoun invites her audience to reflect, learn, grow and ultimately transform their own lives.

The debut guest episode, titled "Succeeding in the TV Industry and Staying Grounded Through Family and Community," features local media powerhouses Ashley Jacobs and Aida Soria from The LOCAList SD lifestyle TV show. Audiences can easily access the podcast on popular platforms like YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, ensuring that everyone can join the conversation.

For more information, to listen, or to watch episodes, visit passionfit.com/podcast. Follow along on social media for the latest updates: @passionfitllc.

About Passion Fit

Passion Fit™ is a wellness company founded by Reena Vokoun, M.S., dedicated to helping individuals and organizations thrive through fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, and professional development. Vokoun empowers others to build healthy, sustainable habits and live with purpose and energy. Through her books, speaking engagements, workshops, transformational programs, coaching, media appearances, and content platforms, including her new podcast, she inspires audiences to live with passion and purpose.

