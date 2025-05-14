Reena Vokoun, Passion Fit Founder, Announces the Audiobook Release of Her Women's Wellness Book Series, The Wellness-Empowered Woman™ & The Wellness-Evolved Woman™

"I'm thrilled to release the audio versions of The Wellness-Empowered Woman™ and The Wellness-Evolved Woman™ as a convenient and inspirational tool for women navigating the complexities of modern life," said Vokoun. Post this

"I'm thrilled to release the audio versions of The Wellness-Empowered Woman™ and The Wellness-Evolved Woman™ as a convenient and inspirational tool for women navigating the complexities of modern life," said Vokoun. "This book series is meant to inspire, motivate and empower women to embrace every stage of their journey with intention, self-love, self-care and emotional well-being."

A certified consumer and corporate wellness expert, Vokoun is a trusted voice in the health, fitness and wellness industries. Known for blending Eastern and Western philosophies, she equips her audience with holistic strategies that seamlessly fit into modern lifestyles. In both audiobooks, Vokoun shares personal insights and expert guidance to help women prioritize holistic wellness to create balance in their personal and professional lives, manage stress, overcome perfectionism, love their authentic selves, strengthen their mental and emotional health and fully embrace life's transitions.

The Wellness-Evolved Woman™ explores key themes, including:

What it means to live a Passion Fit life.

Who you are and who you're meant to be.

Practices to incorporate in your daily life, based on Reena's experience as a first-generation-born, Indian-American woman.

Innovative tools for mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

Health and wellness tips for readers and their families.

How to progress from a wellness-empowered woman to a wellness-evolved woman.

The relationship between self-love and self-care.

Embracing change: Where you've been, where you are, and where you're going.

How to find meaning in personal life experiences.

Your mission and how it fits with the story of your life.

Passion Fit, the health and wellness company founded by Vokoun, offers resources for today's women through content, speaking engagements, coaching, classes, activewear and corporate wellness programs. Her book series is a powerful extension of this mission, helping women live their healthiest, most fulfilled lives.

For more information, visit passionfit.com.

