Reesman Family Launches KB Equipment Rental in Creekside, PA - Affordable Equipment Rentals Built for the Everyday Go-Getter

Since opening, KB Equipment Rental has already earned numerous 5-star reviews from local residents and contractors who praise the business for clean, well-maintained equipment, friendly staff, and unbeatable rental rates. The business does deliver the equipment so customers may get what they need with ease.

The Reesmans are no strangers to hard work—or to serving their community. As third-generation business owners, they've been part of the backbone of the Dayton and Creekside areas for decades through their established companies:

ML Reesman Trucking – A family-owned trucking operation with roots back to 1966

Rees Excavating – Serving residential, municipal, and commercial needs

MBR Repair – A diesel and automotive repair shop recently named Leader Times' Best of the Best in two categories: Best Truck Repair and Best Automotive Repair

MBR Repair also made headlines recently for donating a portion of its proceeds to local volunteer fire departments in Dayton, Rural Valley, and Templeton, further cementing the Reesmans' role as active and generous community members. With the launch of KB Equipment Rental, the family is now meeting another crucial need—affordable, reliable equipment access for local workers, business owners, and residents.

"There's a lot of people in this area who are willing to work hard. They just need the right tools to get the job done," the Reesmans added. "We don't believe in raking people over the coals to make a living. We believe in fair prices, honest service, and taking care of the people who take care of our community." This is further backed by KB's "Price Match Guarantee."

KB Equipment Rental is open and already serving clients throughout Indiana, Armstrong, and surrounding counties, with flexible rental terms, delivery, and customer service that reflects the family's long-standing values: hard work, fairness, and respect.

For equipment availability, rates, and reservations, check out KB Equipment Rental at www.rentKB.com.

Media Contact

Brandan Reesman, KB Equipment Rental, 1 (724) 698-2700, [email protected], www.rentKB.com

SOURCE KB Equipment Rental