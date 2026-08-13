Refactor Talent Named No. 997 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We're honored to be recognized, but the credit goes to the people who got us here. Our clients who trusted us with more work, candidates who referred their friends, and a team that shows up every day for our mission to help one person every day," said Jack Fenley, CEO of Refactor Talent. Post this

"We're honored to be recognized, but the credit goes to the people who got us here. Our clients who trusted us with more work, candidates who referred their friends, and a team that shows up every day for our mission to help one person every day. We just try to keep earning that trust, and we'll keep doing the same," said Jack Fenley, CEO of Refactor Talent.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Refactor Talent and its services, visit https://refactortalent.com/.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

About Refactor Talent

Refactor Talent is a specialized recruiting firm connecting organizations with exceptional talent across a range of industries and disciplines. Through a consultative, partnership-driven approach, Refactor Talent delivers tailored hiring solutions that help businesses build high-performing teams and achieve long-term success. Guided by its HOPE mission, Help One Person Every Day, the company is committed to creating meaningful career opportunities while empowering organizations to grow with confidence. To learn more about Refactor Talent, please visit https://refactortalent.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Jack Fenley, Refactor Talent, 1 7706967530, [email protected], Refactor Talent

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SOURCE Refactor Talent