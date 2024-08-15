RefAssured and symplr Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Reference Checking Automation for Healthcare Staffing Firms

RefAssured's integration with symplr dramatically increases speed of candidate onboarding while delivering quality and growth opportunities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefAssured, a provider of automated reference checking solutions for the staffing industry, today announced that it has partnered with symplr, the market leader in enterprise healthcare operations software solutions. Together, symplr and RefAssured will deliver RefAssured's integration with symplr Contingent Talent Management (CTM) to enable healthcare staffing agency customers to speed and simplify the hiring process.

Healthcare staffing has undergone a transformative change in the past several years as surging demand for contingent healthcare talent has normalized in the wake of a receding COVID-19 pandemic and greater spending austerity amid economic uncertainty. As a result, healthcare staffing leaders find themselves in a period of evolution, where critical priorities for the future include increasing operational efficiency and access to and engagement with qualified talent.

RefAssured, which has grown rapidly within the healthcare staffing space since emerging from stealth in early 2023, now has a strong footprint in the top 100 largest healthcare staffing firms using its automated reference checking and hire quality platform. The company's 100% customer referenceability rating is predicated on its staffing-specific workflows the company's commitment to meeting healthcare staffing agencies' needs.

"Our team at symplr is thrilled to partner with RefAssured," said Manny Gagliardi, Vice President, Contingent Talent Management at symplr. "Their innovative reference-checking platform offers tremendous value to symplr's healthcare staffing customers, providing a seamlessly integrated solution. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and the benefits it will deliver to our customers."

RefAssured's reference checking platform works seamlessly with symplr's CTM automatically writing reference data, candidate lead generation data, and credentialing data back into the Applicant Tracking System and integrating symplr forms and templates. RefAssured not only automates the reference checking process with an average 26-hour turnaround time and 95%+ completion rate, but also generates thousands of new warm candidate leads at an average opt-in rate of 20%, and automatically notifies appropriate account teams when leads are created to ensure rapid response and nurture.

Customers are thrilled with the results of using RefAssured with symplr CTM:

Jenna Peterson, CHRO of GrapeTree Medical Staffing: "Before we even launched with RefAssured, we did a deep dive to understand the efficiencies that it would provide us – the time we'd save our specialists from having to do everything manually and do all the uploading, downloading, and busy work involved with the system we used before. The time we're saving with RefAssured, the ease with which it integrates with our symplr CTM system, the more profitable work that our specialists can focus on now – it quickly exceeds the cost of the platform in the new value in generates. This is just basic math. If we hadn't bought RefAssured, we wouldn't have all these benefits that make our business operate better."

Kelly Borman, COO of PRN Healthcare: "RefAssured is third-party validation through a secure platform – a credible third party running the reference process. That's a big deal. Our industry – healthcare staffing – hasn't previously demanded this, but they should. RefAssured is on the forefront of giving the industry the solutions it needs before it even realizes it needs them."

Brian Vesce, CEO of RefAssured, shared his reasoning for why the combination of RefAssured and symplr has generated compelling results for mutual customers.

"We're not here to build technology that we think is cool for the sake of it," said Vesce. "We're here to solve real problems that cause pain for healthcare staffing agencies and their talent. We know that symplr feels the same way, which is why this partnership is so meaningful. And the early returns for our joint customers have already been astounding. That's the greatest validation there is – knowing our customers love using RefAssured with symplr and that they're getting huge ROI from the combination."

To learn more about RefAssured's integration with symplr, please visit: https://www.refassured.com/integrations/refassured-symplr-integration-certified-partner/

About RefAssured

RefAssured is a provider of automated reference checking solutions for the staffing industry. With an extensible platform designed to improve efficiency, speed placements, provide hire quality, and unlock growth opportunities, RefAssured does more than just verify references – it validates decision-making. With a team comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs, staffing executives, and technology innovators, RefAssured is a platform for human potential. Visit https://www.refassured.com/ to get started.

