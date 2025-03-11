RefAssured Creates Revenue and Redeployment Engine for Staffing Industry with Platform Expansion

"What the staffing industry needs more of are big-picture thinkers who are equal parts innovative and technical and also deeply committed to what we stand for. The RefAssured team are those thinkers." Greg Palmer, CEO, Supplemental Health Care Post this

Hire Quality provides immediate ROI and accretive value to staffing firms through:

More job orders: With RefAssured reports, agencies now have third-party credible data they can show their customers and prospects that proves the quality of their talent and hires, differentiates them from the competition, results in more at-bats and wallet share, and more resilient bill rates.

Easier redeployment and retention: Agencies can secure an updated reference, automatically, before an assignment is completed in order to accelerate and simplify redeployment.

Mission-critical compliance: Connected reference checking and performance evaluations plug critical compliance gaps – especially at healthcare staffing firms adhering to Joint Commission requirements.

Better operating metrics: With RefAssured, agencies dramatically shorten the time between sourcing and placement, and build more profitable relationships with customers.

Real (not theoretical) revenue growth: Warm lead generation creates active talent and sales leads, push-notifies relevant salespeople, and converts into net new client acquisition, increased whitespace penetration, and new revenue streams to help agencies grow their businesses predictably and sustainably.

Common-sense integrations: A mobile-first platform lives where staffing professionals live, integrating natively with staffing-specific front office systems and writing information back into all the places an agency needs it.

Instant go-live: RefAssured customers go live on the platform within seven days of contract sign, always. The average implementation time is 24 hours.

Workflows built for staffing: No wasted clicks, downtime, or offramp processes; RefAssured is staffing software built by staffing operators for staffing operators, with round-the-clock customer service delivered by people who focus on what matters.

In the past several years post-pandemic, multiple sectors of staffing – healthcare in particular – have experienced a dramatic normalization of demand both on the candidate and client side. As a result, many staffing firms now find themselves facing challenges around new client acquisition, engagement with skilled talent in finite supply for lucrative roles, and creating a competitive moat. These pressures have culminated in a need for predictable revenue growth, profitable relationship building, and software that offers practical and immediate efficiencies as opposed to the theoretical efficiency promised by solutions that don't accommodate staffing-specific workflows.

"What the staffing industry needs more of are big-picture thinkers who are equal parts innovative and technical and also deeply committed to what we stand for," said Greg Palmer, CEO of Supplemental Health Care. "That means helping people succeed, doing right by people who depend on us, and helping us prepare for the future in a way that's smart, no-nonsense, and informed by how we operate. The RefAssured team are those thinkers. I have respect and admiration for their ability to truly partner with their customers and develop intelligent software that's enjoyable to use, to unlock real and immediate value for the people who use their solutions, and to be faithful to the way staffing firms actually run, because that's the world they come from. Case in point, performance evaluations are a natural extension of the promise of quality reference insight and I'm confident firms will get a lot from this. I'm excited about their platform expansion and for their continued growth."

RefAssured has grown rapidly since emerging from stealth in early 2023. With seventy staffing companies using the company's automated reference checking solutions including Kelly Services, Vaco, Soliant, Ingenovis, and Medix, the company has retained an unprecedented 100% customer referenceability rating. That means that every customer that uses RefAssured would recommend it. This is driven by the RefAssured team's personal understanding of the pressures staffing agencies face and a desire to solve them in a way that makes life simpler, delivers immediate ROI, and materially improves stage metrics and key performance indicators.

"What's made RefAssured successful so far is our deep understanding and true sense of commitment to developing solutions that our staffing customers need and that unlock uncommon value for them," said Brian Vesce, CEO of RefAssured. "With Hire Quality and performance evaluations we're realizing the first of many product roadmap milestones developed in partnership with our customers. Performance evals are post-hire insight and reference checks are pre-hire insight. Combining this type of data on soft skills, aptitude, project completion, resilience, and culture fit that is human-generated, credible, and non-fungible means that we are measuring what was previously unmeasurable, and providing structure around information that was previously unstructured. The value and impact for our customers is immediate, the ROI is direct, and that's what we exist to deliver."

RefAssured Hire Quality is in early alpha and the beta program is expected to begin in Q2 2025. For more information on RefAssured and to see a preview demo of Hire Quality, please visit this page.

About RefAssured

RefAssured is a provider of automated reference checking solutions and candidate performance insight for the staffing industry. With an extensible platform designed to improve efficiency, speed placements, provide hire quality, and unlock growth opportunities, RefAssured does more than just verify references – it validates decision-making. With a team comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs, staffing executives, and technology innovators, RefAssured is a platform for human potential. Visit https://www.refassured.com to get started.

Media Contact

Vinda Souza

Chief Marketing Officer

RefAssured

[email protected]

