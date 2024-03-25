Reference Checking Platform RefAssured Announces New Customer Wins, Key Milestones

"This automation has freed up significant time for our recruiters, allowing them to focus more diligently on delivering candidates of the highest caliber to our clients," said John Giseburt, Vice President of Strategic Enablement at Kelly Post this

RefAssured's core advantage is its extensibility and the ease with which it naturally conforms to a staffing firm's existing workflows. For recruiters, RefAssured's automated solution seamlessly integrates with leading applicant tracking systems, including Bullhorn ATS/CRM, symplr, and (through its RefAssured Connect layer) Salesforce, Avionte, JobDiva, TrackerRMS, and more. For candidates, RefAssured integrates with the Bullhorn Talent Platform, Opus Match, and staffing firms' own proprietary candidate onboarding platforms.

The platform has quickly generated strong ROI for customers:

"RefAssured has transformed our reference checking procedures," said Aaron Biddle, Director of Training at Atlas MedStaff, a RefAssured customer, "offering intuitive usability and effortless texting features that have greatly simplified our recruitment operations. With its robust functionality and responsive customer service, RefAssured is a no brainer for organizations seeking to enhance their hiring processes."

We are excited to start working with RefAssured," said Natalie Halamar, Senior Manager of Producer Applications at Vaco, a RefAssured customer. "Their product is designed to make the reference process easy—for candidates being considered for open jobs, the people receiving reference requests, and for talent solutions providers, like us. All too often, reference responses sit in inboxes instead of getting captured in real-time and automatically added into an applicant tracking system. RefAssured is being added into our workflow as a way to automate our reference check process and to ensure that references are being recorded consistently on candidate profiles. We are looking forward to seeing an increase in efficiency and accuracy around references in our database."

"RefAssured has enhanced our talent acquisition process by providing an impartial, third-party evaluation of candidates," said John Giseburt, Vice President of Strategic Enablement at Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom, a RefAssured customer. "This automation has freed up significant time for our recruiters, allowing them to focus more diligently on delivering candidates of the highest caliber to our clients."

Having announced pivotal integrations with Bullhorn's Talent Platform, Bullhorn Automation, and symplr in the past six months, RefAssured is also in the midst of developing a Quality of Hire product, as well as Annual Performance Surveys, to further amplify the power of candidate past performance data to unlock value creation. Numerous additional feature functionality improvements and opportunities for platform expansion are slated in the next six months.

On a leadership level, the company continues to grow its executive team with seasoned, well-respected staffing technology veterans, including Erich Hugunin, who joined RefAssured as Chief Revenue Officer in March. The company also plans to announce a new Chief Marketing Officer in the next several weeks, rounding out the executive team.

"We started this business to solve the problems that slowed us down when we were running staffing firms, and to put our customers front and center in everything we do," said Brian Vesce, RefAssured co-founder and CEO. "The momentum we've generated is testament to the power of understanding our customers and respecting their needs. In partnering closely with them, we've further validated the power of our platform to unlock tremendous efficiencies not just with reference checking, but also in creating valuable insight and intelligence that can fundamentally improve the hiring process. Our platform creates more profitable relationships for staffing firms – not just with candidates who do better work when they're matched with the jobs that are right for them, but also with prospective leads who witness firsthand these firms' commitment to quality of hire. It's human-centered automation, and it's gratifying to see that it's making a difference."

RefAssured is a provider of automated reference checking solutions for the staffing industry. With an extensible platform designed to improve efficiency, speed placements, provide better quality hires, and unlock growth opportunities, RefAssured does more than just verify references – it validates decision-making. Backed by Bullhorn Ventures, with a team comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs, staffing executives, and technology innovators, RefAssured is a platform for human potential.

