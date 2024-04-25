ReferralMD Announces Conversational AI Patient Registration & Intake

"Digitizing patient communications, registration and intake, and appointment scheduling enhances efficiency, improves access to care, and ensures the secure exchange of information, driving better health outcomes and strengthening provider organizations' financial performance." Post this

Key features of ReferralMD's Digital Front Door Solutions include:

Patient Access: Provider Directory and Scheduling

Automated Communications via Text & Email

Conversational AI Patient Registration & Intake

Electronic Signing of Patient Consent Forms

Smart Form Management with Intelligent Querying

Interactive Communications with Patients

Integration with EHRs & Scheduling Systems

The Patient Registration & Intake Solution enables healthcare organizations to streamline their intake workflow significantly, boosting efficiency and patient satisfaction. Patients gain more control interacting with healthcare organizations by completing the conversational registration process, signing consent forms electronically, and confirming, canceling, or rescheduling appointments from their phones. David Bongiovanni, ReferralMD's CEO, says, "Digitizing patient communications, registration & intake, and appointment scheduling enhances efficiency, improves access to care, and ensures secure exchange of information, driving better health outcomes and strengthening the financial performance for provider organizations."

Robust bidirectional integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, and Scheduling Systems eliminate manual data entry by pulling provider availability in real-time when patients request or book appointments online. In addition, completed registration and intake forms and electronically signed consent forms are routed to the EHRs and other systems and attached to patient charts automatically.

Explore the benefits of ReferralMD's comprehensive healthcare technology solutions, including Patient Registration and intake. See how our solutions reduce paperwork, drive operational efficiencies, decrease errors, and boost patient loyalty. Visit getreferralmd.com to discover how we're transforming the healthcare experience for patients and providers by changing how patients interact with providers and how organizations work smarter, not harder, through AI-powered automation.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD allows healthcare organizations to work smarter, not harder, with the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered platform, including Digital Front Door, eConsults, Referral Management, Fax Management, and Marketing CRM solutions. Health systems, health centers, practices, and payers can streamline processes, decrease patient leakage, boost patient satisfaction, and improve communication between providers and patients. ReferralMD helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, drive operational efficiencies, and improve customer service. To learn more about ReferralMD, please visit https://getreferralmd.com.

