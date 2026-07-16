ReferralMD Announces Free Referral Management, Workflow Automation, Provider CRM, and Analytics

"No practice, regardless of size or budget, should have to manage referrals on sticky notes or settle for sub-standard software. Workflow automation, task management, provider CRM, and analytics are all included at no cost. Get started for free, and use our AI-powered tools as needed." Post this

"No practice, regardless of size or budget, should have to manage referrals on sticky notes or settle for sub-standard software. Workflow automation, task management, provider CRM, and analytics are all included at no cost. Get started for free, and use our AI-powered tools as needed."

Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer, ReferralMD

What's Included for Free

Closed-loop referral intake and management with real-time status tracking from request to appointment

Automated referral workflows allow configuring routing, task assignment, and follow-up sequences

Automated task assignment and internal messaging can be triggered by workflow and referral events

Provider CRM tracks outreach activity, referral source performance, and network development

Branded referral and scheduling portals automate referral intake and patient scheduling

On-demand and automated reports track referral volume, workflow performance, provider activity, and much more

Unlimited free users energize your entire workforce.

Pay As You Go

Practices can access advanced capabilities without monthly fees or long-term commitments.

SmartFax AI

Our AI agents read inbound faxes, extracting clinical and demographic data, and automatically write documents and data into the patient record. ReferralMD eliminates manual data entry and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

Patient Intake

Replace paper forms with digital registration and pre-visit data collection, reducing check-in time and front-desk workload. Collect consent forms, signatures, medical history, ID cards, and insurance cards with electronic forms and automated data entry by AI-powered intake agents.

Patient Communications

Send outbound appointment reminders, referral status updates, and participate in two-way patient SMS text messaging automatically triggered by workflow events. ReferralMD keeps referrals flowing and patients informed without manual labor.

Built for Every Practice

Independent clinics and providers, specialty groups, PCPs, FQHCs, and ACO-affiliated practices have long operated without the referral infrastructure available to large health systems. ReferralMD closes that gap by delivering referral orchestration, workflow automation, provider CRM, and advanced analytics to any healthcare provider, regardless of budget or IT resources.

Get started for free at ReferralMD.com.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is a healthcare technology company transforming how providers manage referrals, patient intake, and care coordination. Its platform helps specialty practices, health systems, ACOs, and FQHCs, and PCPs reduce administrative burden, eliminate referral leakage, and deliver care faster. Learn more at ReferralMD.com.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], ReferralMD

SOURCE ReferralMD