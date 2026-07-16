ReferralMD Announces Free Referral Management, Workflow Automation, Provider CRM, and Analytics

Any practice or provider can access free referral intake, workflow automation, provider CRM, and AI-powered analytics, and add a complete fax management solution, electronic patient intake, and patient communications with affordable pay-as-you-go pricing.
MT. PLEASANT, S.C., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferralMD, the leader in AI-powered healthcare referral management and workflow automation, announces the availability of its free referral operating system, giving medical practices immediate access to referral management, automated workflows, provider CRM, and enterprise-grade analytics with no fees, no contracts, and unlimited users.
The free tier eliminates the cost and complexity that has historically limited practices and providers from accessing a modern referral platform.
"No practice, regardless of size or budget, should have to manage referrals on sticky notes or settle for sub-standard software. Workflow automation, task management, provider CRM, and analytics are all included at no cost. Get started for free, and use our AI-powered tools as needed."
Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer, ReferralMD
What's Included for Free
- Closed-loop referral intake and management with real-time status tracking from request to appointment
- Automated referral workflows allow configuring routing, task assignment, and follow-up sequences
- Automated task assignment and internal messaging can be triggered by workflow and referral events
- Provider CRM tracks outreach activity, referral source performance, and network development
- Branded referral and scheduling portals automate referral intake and patient scheduling
- On-demand and automated reports track referral volume, workflow performance, provider activity, and much more
- Unlimited free users energize your entire workforce.
Practices can access advanced capabilities without monthly fees or long-term commitments.
SmartFax AI
Our AI agents read inbound faxes, extracting clinical and demographic data, and automatically write documents and data into the patient record. ReferralMD eliminates manual data entry and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks.
Patient Intake
Replace paper forms with digital registration and pre-visit data collection, reducing check-in time and front-desk workload. Collect consent forms, signatures, medical history, ID cards, and insurance cards with electronic forms and automated data entry by AI-powered intake agents.
Patient Communications
Send outbound appointment reminders, referral status updates, and participate in two-way patient SMS text messaging automatically triggered by workflow events. ReferralMD keeps referrals flowing and patients informed without manual labor.
Built for Every Practice
Independent clinics and providers, specialty groups, PCPs, FQHCs, and ACO-affiliated practices have long operated without the referral infrastructure available to large health systems. ReferralMD closes that gap by delivering referral orchestration, workflow automation, provider CRM, and advanced analytics to any healthcare provider, regardless of budget or IT resources.
Get started for free at ReferralMD.com.
About ReferralMD
ReferralMD is a healthcare technology company transforming how providers manage referrals, patient intake, and care coordination. Its platform helps specialty practices, health systems, ACOs, and FQHCs, and PCPs reduce administrative burden, eliminate referral leakage, and deliver care faster. Learn more at ReferralMD.com.
Media Contact
Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], ReferralMD
SOURCE ReferralMD
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