ReferralMD Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Healthcare Referrals

Cutting Edge Features

AI-powered document, referral, and patient management.

Deeper interoperability with leading EHRs and digital health tools.

Enhanced analytics and reporting for real-time visibility into referral performance.

Benefits for PCPs to the Enterprise

Reduced referral leakage and stronger provider network utilization.

Faster patient scheduling and improved access to appropriate care.

Enhanced care coordination and communication between providers.

Measurable improvements in patient satisfaction and organizational performance.

"The ReferralMD team has consistently exceeded my expectations by delivering a feature-rich, enterprise-class product that leads the segment, but we are even more excited about what lies ahead," added David Bongiovanni.

"ReferralMD is focused on redefining the current state-of-the-art tools available to the healthcare industry. As AI continues to transform how software is created and consumed, we're excited to once again lead the next generation of healthcare practice management tools."

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare practice management tools. Its secure, cloud-based platform helps healthcare organizations reduce patient leakage, improve provider and patient communication, and optimize care coordination. With 15 years of experience, ReferralMD is trusted by hospitals, health systems, and provider networks across the United States.

