ReferralMD Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Healthcare Referrals

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferralMD, a leading provider of healthcare referral management solutions, announces the celebration of its 15-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2010, ReferralMD has empowered healthcare organizations to streamline referral processes, reduce patient leakage, and improve patient communication processes. ReferralMD has matured into a trusted partner for hospitals, health systems, and provider networks by providing a centralized hub for practice management including referral management, provider management, document management, patient communications, advanced analytics, and seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems.
"Our mission has always been to ensure no patient falls through the cracks," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer. "Fifteen years in, that mission continues to guide us as we innovate to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and their patients."
Cutting Edge Features
- AI-powered document, referral, and patient management.
- Deeper interoperability with leading EHRs and digital health tools.
- Enhanced analytics and reporting for real-time visibility into referral performance.
Benefits for PCPs to the Enterprise
- Reduced referral leakage and stronger provider network utilization.
- Faster patient scheduling and improved access to appropriate care.
- Enhanced care coordination and communication between providers.
- Measurable improvements in patient satisfaction and organizational performance.
"The ReferralMD team has consistently exceeded my expectations by delivering a feature-rich, enterprise-class product that leads the segment, but we are even more excited about what lies ahead," added David Bongiovanni.
"ReferralMD is focused on redefining the current state-of-the-art tools available to the healthcare industry. As AI continues to transform how software is created and consumed, we're excited to once again lead the next generation of healthcare practice management tools."
About ReferralMD
ReferralMD is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare practice management tools. Its secure, cloud-based platform helps healthcare organizations reduce patient leakage, improve provider and patient communication, and optimize care coordination. With 15 years of experience, ReferralMD is trusted by hospitals, health systems, and provider networks across the United States.
