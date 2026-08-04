ReferralMD Celebrates Over 10 Years of Healthcare Integration Excellence

"Our goal has always been to make integrations flexible, transparent, and customer-driven." Post this

Unlike traditional integration solutions that require vendor intervention whenever workflows change, ReferralMD was architected from the beginning to provide customers with the flexibility to manage many aspects of their integrations directly within the platform. Organizations can configure data mappings, provider mappings, department mappings, routing rules, scheduling rules, and workflow settings without relying on custom development or support requests. ReferralMD gives customers the flexibility to evolve the integration rapidly with the press of a button.

"Our goal has always been to make integrations flexible, transparent, and customer-driven," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer at ReferralMD. "Healthcare organizations shouldn't have to wait weeks for development every time a provider, department, or workflow changes. By giving customers control over their integrations, we've reduced implementation complexity while making long-term maintenance significantly easier."

ReferralMD's integration platform enables high-performance processing, intelligent transaction queuing, automatic retries, and simplified maintenance reducing risk, latency, and points of failure for customer operations. The platform also includes real-time access logs which provide complete visibility into every transaction, allowing implementation teams and IT departments to monitor processing, troubleshoot issues, and resolve exceptions quickly.

With thousands of integrations completed, ReferralMD has learned that successful healthcare software integration begins with understanding each partner's requirements, not imposing its own. Every EHR, PMS, and healthcare application has unique capabilities, workflows, and technical constraints. Rather than forcing customers into a standardized integration model, ReferralMD collaborates with each organization to design workflows that align with both operational goals and the capabilities of their existing technology.

As part of every implementation, ReferralMD follows a proven methodology that defines the customer needs before development begins. Working closely with customers, the company identifies what should be automated and what boundaries to be put in place. This approach reduces implementation risk, sets clear expectations, and ensures customers receive the functionality they need from day one.

ReferralMD supports modern interoperability standards including REST APIs, HL7, FHIR, Direct Secure Messaging, secure file exchange, data warehouse, and direct database integrations, and continues to help health systems, physician groups, ACOs, CINs, IPAs, PCPs, imaging centers, and specialty practices seamlessly connect their healthcare technology ecosystem. These integrations do more than move data, they feed ReferralMD's AI-automated workflows that automatically route referrals, trigger downstream actions, and keep records in sync across systems, reducing costs and manual work for care teams.

"Interoperability isn't just about exchanging data, it's about supporting real clinical workflows," Hammer added. "For more than ten years, we've focused on delivering integrations that are reliable, adaptable, and built around how healthcare organizations actually operate."

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is the leading AI-powered referral management and healthcare orchestration platform connecting providers, health systems, ACOs, CINs, IPAs, imaging centers, AI agents, and specialty practices. The platform streamlines referrals, scheduling, fax management, care coordination, provider communications, analytics, and AI-powered workflow automation while seamlessly integrating with the technologies healthcare organizations already use.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], www.ReferralMD.com

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SOURCE ReferralMD