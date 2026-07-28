ReferralMD Launches Agentic Reporting and Analytics Using Conversational AI

"Healthcare professionals shouldn't need to become report experts to understand how their organization is performing." Post this

ReferralMD's Reports AI Assistant eliminates the complexity of traditional reporting by allowing users to ask questions in plain English, or any language, and receive immediate answers, complete with interactive charts and direct links to the underlying reports. Whether the question is simple or complex, the assistant removes the need to navigate filters, build reports, or understand data structures, making referral intelligence accessible to every member of the care team.

With the Reports AI Assistant, users can ask questions like:

Which referring providers have reduced referral volume by more than 20% compared to the same period last year?

Which clinics have the longest time from referral to first available appointment and what trends have emerged over the past six months?

Which clinics have seen the greatest increase in referral volume while maintaining or improving conversion rates?

Compare referral volume, conversion rate and average scheduling time by specialty over the past 12 months.

Compare referral conversion rates across all locations and identify the five best-performing and five lowest-performing clinics.

Identify referral coordinators with the highest referral throughput and compare their average scheduling times and closure rates.

Show referral leakage rates by specialty and location ranked from highest to lowest.

The Reports AI Assistant is deployed within ReferralMD's private environment. The model does not train on customer data, allowing healthcare organizations to benefit from conversational AI while maintaining the security and privacy standards required for protected health information.

"Healthcare professionals shouldn't need to become report experts to understand how their organization is performing," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer at ReferralMD. "The Reports AI Assistant transforms analytics into a conversation. Users simply ask a question in the language they're most comfortable using and receive an immediate answer with supporting charts and links to the underlying reports. By removing the technical barriers to reporting, we're empowering every member of the team to make faster, more informed decisions that improve performance, increase accountability, and unlock greater value from their data."

Availability

The Reports AI Assistant is currently available within the ReferralMD Analytics suite. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.referralmd.com.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is the leading provider of AI-powered healthcare workflow automation and referral management solutions. Its secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud platform helps hospitals, health systems, physician networks, and specialty practices reduce patient leakage, improve provider and patient communication, automate referral and intake workflows, streamline scheduling, automate fax processing, and gain real-time operational insights through advanced analytics. ReferralMD is trusted by healthcare organizations throughout the United States to improve care coordination, increase referral conversion, and deliver a better patient experience. Learn more at www.referralmd.com.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], https://referralmd.com/

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SOURCE ReferralMD