ReferralMD Launches Autonomous Voice AI Agent for Patient Scheduling by Phone

"Appointments get scheduled within minutes instead of days, in the patient's preferred language, and staff can focus on higher-value care instead of repetitive outbound calls." Post this

The Voice AI Scheduling Agent continuously retrieves real-time provider schedules from integrated EHR, PMS, and scheduling systems, ensuring every appointment offered to patients is accurate and available. Organizations define their own rules by visit reason, provider preference, appointment type, location, specialty, insurance requirement, and other business logic, so the AI agent schedules exactly as staff would.

"Healthcare organizations continue to struggle with staffing shortages while patients wait days or weeks to receive a scheduling call," said Rick Hammer, CPO of ReferralMD. "Our Voice AI Scheduling Agent eliminates those delays by engaging patients immediately after referrals are received. Appointments get scheduled within minutes instead of days, in the patient's preferred language, and staff can focus on higher-value care instead of repetitive outbound calls."

The Voice AI Scheduling Agent communicates with natural language over the phone, making scheduling accessible to every patient regardless of age or technical ability. Upon completion of scheduling, the autonomous AI agents continue to guide the patient journey with AI-powered conversational patient intake, reminders, and post-visit surveys.

The ReferralMD AI Agent supports incoming and outgoing calls, enabling patients, guardians, and providers to call the practice directly to schedule, refer, or complete workflow tasks.

Key Capabilities

Autonomous scheduling agent that sends and receives calls with patients and providers

Real-time provider availability pulled directly from your EHR, PMS, or other scheduling system

Customer-defined scheduling rules specifying appointment type, provider preference, location, specialty, insurance requirements, configurable workflow, and more

Conversational voice AI agent that completely replaces a live scheduling coordinator

Multilingual conversations with automatic language detection

Patient identity verification before scheduling begins

Direct appointment booking into the organization's scheduling system without manual intervention

The Voice AI Scheduling Agent is designed to help healthcare organizations improve patient access while significantly reducing scheduling workloads and call center costs. By automating routine scheduling conversations and connecting directly to existing scheduling systems, organizations can increase scheduling capacity without adding staff, reduce patient wait times, improve referral conversion rates, and deliver a more convenient patient experience.

The Voice AI Scheduling Agent is part of ReferralMD's AI-first portfolio of autonomous agent solutions, including SmartFax© AI fax automation, Reports AI virtual reporting assistant, Patient Intake AI, SmartMatch© AI provider matching, and other intelligent workflow automation tools that automate the patient journey and synchronize patient data across healthcare networks.

Availability

Voice AI Scheduling is available today, with no startup cost, low pay-as-you-go pricing, and low-cost bidirectional EHR integrations configured for your workflows. Schedule a demonstration or contact [email protected].

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is the leading referral management and provider orchestration platform connecting healthcare organizations, physicians, and patients with AI-powered workflow automation. The platform streamlines referrals, scheduling, fax management, provider communications, analytics, patient access, and care coordination while leveraging artificial intelligence to eliminate manual administrative work. ReferralMD helps health systems, medical groups, Accountable Care Organizations, clinically integrated networks, and specialty practices improve patient access, increase referral conversion, and strengthen provider collaboration.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], ReferralMD

SOURCE ReferralMD