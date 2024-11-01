ReferralMD Named to AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Conversational AI Companies

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in Conversational AI on the AVIA Marketplace. Our commitment to transforming patient intake and referral management through AI-driven solutions has enhanced our clients' patient engagement and operational efficiency." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in Conversational AI on the AVIA Marketplace. Our commitment to transforming patient intake and referral management through AI-driven solutions has enhanced our clients' patient engagement and operational efficiency," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer at ReferralMD. "This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering patient-centered technology and innovation. It's a testament to our team's hard work and success in helping healthcare organizations streamline workflows and improve patient care."

The 2024 Top Conversational AI Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country. It highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact these companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of Conversational AI in healthcare, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support patient care, operational efficiency, and customer engagement across pre-care, care delivery, post-care management, ongoing patient engagement, and administrative tasks.

"Conversational AI is transforming healthcare by offering personalized, scalable interactions that improve patient experiences and operational efficiency," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our research shows these technologies are becoming essential for health systems aiming to address resource scarcity, staff burnout, and patient satisfaction challenges."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Conversational AI Companies list https://resources.marketplace.aviahealth.com/top-conversational-ai-companies-report-2024/.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD allows healthcare organizations to work smarter, not harder, with the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered platform, including Digital Front Door, eConsults, Referral Management, Fax Management, and Marketing CRM solutions. Health systems, health centers, practices, and payers can streamline processes, decrease patient leakage, boost patient satisfaction, and improve communication between providers and patients. ReferralMD helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, drive operational efficiencies, and improve customer service. To learn more about ReferralMD, please visit https://getreferralmd.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

