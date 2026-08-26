ReferralMD Powers Integrated Management for Accountable Care and Clinically Integrated Networks

"This implementation shows what's possible when network management is fully centralized: our customer's team no longer has to manually track provider changes or pull performance reports across their network." Post this

Accountable Care Organizations face mounting challenges in coordinating care across diverse provider networks, ensuring timely access for patients, and managing referral leakage that can cost millions annually. ReferralMD's comprehensive platform addresses these critical needs by modernizing and streamlining referral workflows while connecting providers through secure, HIPAA-compliant communication tools.

Automated Network Management at Scale

In addition to placing its patient journey orchestration platform in every member practice, ReferralMD can replace, or integrate directly with, network membership databases, enabling fully automated provider, practice, and location management. ReferralMD automatically creates, updates, and deactivates provider records across the network without any human intervention ensuring data accuracy and eliminating hours of manual administrative work.

The deployments showcase three capabilities purpose-built for healthcare networks like ACOs and CINs:

Parent-Child Account Architecture streamlines account management for the network's central team, enabling standardization across affiliated organizations, simplifying account access for staff, and providing consolidated reporting across every linked account from a single parent account.

Centralized Provider Management gives the ACO's leadership one place to manage every provider across the network, including each provider's organization, practice, and location affiliations, as well as credentialing status, discovery, and onboarding and offboarding work flows.

Network Performance Dashboards give leadership real-time visibility into performance at the network, account, practice, provider, and specialty levels, so they can identify high and low performing segments of the network without waiting for manually compiled reports.

Together, these capabilities give central management teams the ability to orchestrate care delivery staff and reports across all practices from a single, centralized dashboard, giving leadership real-time visibility and control across their entire network of affiliated organizations.

Key Benefits for CINs, ACOs, and MSOs:

Parent-Child Account Architecture: Streamline account management, standardize configuration across affiliated organizations, simplify account access, and get consolidated reporting across the entire network from one parent account.

Centralized Provider Management: Manage providers across the network from a single place, including organization, practice, and location affiliations and provider credentialing.

Network Performance Dashboards: Gain visibility into performance at the network, account, practice, provider, and specialty levels.

Seamless Referral Management: Reduce referral leakage and keep patients within the network through intelligent routing, real-time status updates, and advanced AI-powered analytics.

Simplified Intake & Scheduling: Quickly implement end-to-end AI-powered automation for patient intake and appointment scheduling to reduce administrative burden and improve access to care.

Fax & Communication Modernization: Transition from outdated fax processes to fully automated, AI-first fax and SMS communication solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing EHRs.

Why This Matters for ACOs Nationwide

Referral leakage can cost a large ACO up to $500M annually. As ACOs, CINs, and MSOs across the country grow, absorbing dozens or hundreds of affiliated organizations, the administrative burden of manually managing workflows, accounts, provider data, and performance reporting across a network can become a significant operational bottleneck. ReferralMD's platform is designed to scale alongside these networks, automating the data management tasks that would otherwise require significant administrative resources, regardless of network size and geographic distribution.

ACOs using ReferralMD's platform typically see:

20–30% reduction in referral leakage, keeping more patients in-network and generating millions in retained revenue

Shorter wait times for specialist appointments, improving patient access and experience

Improved provider alignment, leading to higher care quality scores and shared savings under value-based contracts

Significant administrative savings, as automated workflows cut manual processing time by up to 50%

"As ACOs scale to include hundreds of affiliated organizations, manually managing accounts, provider data, and reporting becomes unsustainable - no matter where in the country that network operates," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer of ReferralMD. "This implementation shows what's possible when network management is fully centralized: our customer's team no longer has to manually track provider changes or pull performance reports across their network. Instead, they can focus on what matters most — improving care coordination and outcomes for their patients."

ReferralMD's platform is trusted by leading health systems, provider groups, CINs, ACOs, and MSOs nationwide to unify referral workflows, improve collaboration, and deliver measurable financial and clinical outcomes.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD is the leading patient journey and provider network orchestration platform connecting healthcare organizations, physicians, and patients with AI-powered workflow automation. The platform streamlines referrals, scheduling, fax management, provider communications, analytics, patient access, provider network management, and care coordination while leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to eliminate manual administrative work. ReferralMD helps health systems, medical groups, accountable care organizations, clinically integrated networks, and specialty practices improve patient access, increase referral conversion, and strengthen provider collaboration with the largest network and most-used platform for patient and provider orchestration.

For more information, visit www.referralmd.com.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], www.ReferralMD.com

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SOURCE ReferralMD