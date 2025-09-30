ReferralMD Unveils Next Generation SmartFax® AI Solution

"Our new SmartFax AI solution transforms the inbound fax process by fully automating all the steps and sending faxed documents to the EHR so the healthcare team can review them faster with less administrative burden." Post this

"Healthcare organizations still rely heavily on faxes for exchanging patient documents, but the tasks involved in fax processing are very manual, time-consuming, and error-prone," said Rick Hammer, Chief Product Officer at ReferralMD. "Our new SmartFax AI solution transforms the inbound fax process by fully automating all the steps and sending faxed documents to the EHR so the healthcare team can review them faster with less administrative burden."

ReferralMD's SmartFax AI solution offers a fully automated fax document workflow:

Scans and Organizes – Automatically scans faxes, breaks faxes into separate documents, rotates pages, and identifies the sender, receiver, patient, and document type for each faxed document.

Processes Referrals – Automatically identifies inbound faxed referrals, completes associated referral forms, and inserts faxed referrals into the referral workflow so they can be managed with all other referrals.

AI Confidence Levels – Customizable AI confidence thresholds allow organizations to control when faxes are fully automated and when human intervention is needed before sending faxed documents to the EHR.

Data Intelligence – Automatically populates missing information when processing faxes by utilizing external sources, such as the National Provider Identifier (NPI) database, or deploys AI agents to follow up with senders to obtain the missing information.

Traditional fax management can cause delays, increase costs, and introduce errors. Our SmartFax AI solution addresses these challenges by:

Eliminating manual processing time based on AI confidence levels

Reducing fax processing errors with intelligent automation

Accelerating referral processing and patient scheduling

Improving operational efficiencies across the organization

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD delivers innovative technology solutions to automate referrals, document management, and communications with patients and referral partners using agentic AI. Serving healthcare practices, hospitals, health systems, and networks, ReferralMD helps organizations reduce administrative burden, increase revenue, drive operational efficiencies, improve customer service with patients and referral partners, and mitigate risk. Learn more at ReferralMD.

