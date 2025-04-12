Reflection Family Interventions Welcomes Dr. Megan Engbring, Introducing an Innovative Family Health and Wellness Curriculum

"Recovery isn't just about stopping a behavior—it's about healing the entire person and the entire family," said Dr. Engbring. "Our new curriculum integrates wellness, mental health strategies, and family dynamics, offering a strong foundation for long-term success." Post this

A Comprehensive Approach to Family Wellness

Drawing on the collective experience of Andrew, Shahar, and Dr. Megan, the Family Health and Wellness Curriculum offers families practical tools to:

Recognize and address dysfunctional patterns that contribute to addiction and mental health challenges

Understand how physical health directly impacts emotional and psychological well-being

Develop sustainable habits for resilience, stress management, and overall wellness

Create a supportive environment that fosters lasting recovery

Develop a family culture of resilience, healthy communication, healthy habits, and accountability.

Tackling Cannabis-Induced Psychosis and Emerging Crises

Dr. Megan's arrival further strengthens Reflection Family Interventions' ability to address pressing issues like cannabis-induced psychosis, a growing crisis in addiction treatment.

"With high-potency THC products, we're seeing more families impacted by cannabis-induced psychosis than ever before," said Shahar Engbring, Co-Founder. "Having Dr. Megan on board allows us to incorporate medical insights into our interventions, ensuring that families receive comprehensive, specialized support."

Paving the Way for Long-Term Family Healing

By focusing on the physical, emotional, and mental dimensions of recovery, Reflection Family Interventions offers an unparalleled approach for families seeking not just immediate intervention but also enduring healing.

