Refocus Marketplace Acquires GearFocus, Creating the Camera Industry's Most Trusted Gear Platform

"This acquisition transforms how creators buy and sell gear—finally, a trusted marketplace built for photographers and filmmakers." — Bill Pryor, CEO, Refocus Marketplace

GearFocus differentiates itself from general marketplaces like eBay and Facebook by offering camera-specific expertise, verified sellers, secure transactions, and dedicated customer support. The platform serves individual creators alongside established retailers, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the photography industry.

"Partnering with Refocus is the next big step in supporting creators," said Matt Baron, founder of GearFocus and now a strategic advisor to Refocus. "The camera industry needs a stronger backbone for buyers and sellers alike. With Refocus, we're continuing to build the foundation that I have always envisioned."

Unlike eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist, GearFocus provides all of the following:

Verified Sellers: Every seller undergoes authentication

Secure Transactions: Protected payments and dispute resolution

Low Fees: More value retained by buyers and sellers

Expert Support: Camera-focused guidance and high-touch customer service

Community Focus: Built for creators, by creators

What's Next: Refocus plans to introduce gear inventory tools and expanded creator offerings, further cementing Refocus as the industry standard.

The combined platform now hosts thousands of active listings from individual photographers, filmmakers, and camera retailers. Visit GearFocus.com to explore thousands of listings or list your gear today.

About Refocus Marketplace

Refocus Marketplace is building the creator economy's infrastructure, starting with GearFocus, the camera industry's most trusted gear marketplace.

Media Resources: [Refocus Media Kit]

Media Contact:

Bill Pryor

CEO, Refocus Marketplace

512.663.3431

[email protected]

