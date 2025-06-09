Refocus Marketplace Acquires GearFocus, Creating the Camera Industry's Most Trusted Gear Platform

Refocus Marketplace has acquired GearFocus, the leading camera gear marketplace, establishing GearFocus.com as the most trusted platform for photographers and filmmakers. Backed by a 2024 funding round, the acquisition has driven 300% inventory growth and solidified Refocus's position as the infrastructure for the creator economy. GearFocus offers secure transactions, verified sellers, low fees, and dedicated support—unlike eBay or Facebook. Refocus plans to introduce new tools to further support creators.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Refocus Marketplace has acquired GearFocus, the leading camera-specific marketplace, establishing GearFocus.com as the camera industry's most trusted marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned gear. The acquisition, supported by a strategic funding round in late 2024, positions GearFocus.com as the definitive destination for photographers and filmmakers.
"This acquisition transforms how creators buy and sell gear," said Bill Pryor, CEO of Refocus Marketplace. "Since the acquisition, GearFocus inventory has grown over 300%, proving the market was ready for a trusted, creator-focused platform."
GearFocus differentiates itself from general marketplaces like eBay and Facebook by offering camera-specific expertise, verified sellers, secure transactions, and dedicated customer support. The platform serves individual creators alongside established retailers, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the photography industry.
"Partnering with Refocus is the next big step in supporting creators," said Matt Baron, founder of GearFocus and now a strategic advisor to Refocus. "The camera industry needs a stronger backbone for buyers and sellers alike. With Refocus, we're continuing to build the foundation that I have always envisioned."
Unlike eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist, GearFocus provides all of the following:
- Verified Sellers: Every seller undergoes authentication
- Secure Transactions: Protected payments and dispute resolution
- Low Fees: More value retained by buyers and sellers
- Expert Support: Camera-focused guidance and high-touch customer service
- Community Focus: Built for creators, by creators
What's Next: Refocus plans to introduce gear inventory tools and expanded creator offerings, further cementing Refocus as the industry standard.
The combined platform now hosts thousands of active listings from individual photographers, filmmakers, and camera retailers. Visit GearFocus.com to explore thousands of listings or list your gear today.
About Refocus Marketplace
Refocus Marketplace is building the creator economy's infrastructure, starting with GearFocus, the camera industry's most trusted gear marketplace.
