Reformation Joins Forces with Centric Software For Digital Transformation

The company decided to pursue full digitization of internal processes to support its ongoing growth trajectory and future scale. After an extensive assessment of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) vendors, Reformation chose Centric Software as their innovation partner. Reformation will implement Centric PLM including the Visual PLM Assortment Board, part of the Centric Visual Boards family of next-generation visual collaboration tools.

"Centric has an easily configurable system that suits our needs," says Linh Ha, Product Manager at Reformation. "Seeing how all the information on our raw materials, sustainability and finished products could be in one place and speak to each other was a real 'aha' moment. PLM allows us to easily track every element of a product back through the supply chain and manage vendor certifications and audits. The ability to easily integrate Centric with our existing purchase order, PIM and 2D and 3D design solutions is also a major plus."

"We are really impressed with Centric Visual Boards and couldn't find any other vendor that offers that capability," adds Abhijeet Dudi, VP of Product Management at Reformation. "Merchandising seasons don't work the same way as product development seasons, but Centric Visual Boards connect the dots between them and will enable the product development team to define our own seasonality based on the merchandising plan."

"We are very pleased that Reformation has chosen to partner with us for both Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "Reformation is growing rapidly and needs the right tools to fulfil their mission of producing sustainable, high-quality clothing. We look forward to working further with the Reformation team to drive greater efficiency and achieve their goals."

Reformation (http://www.thereformation.com)

Founded in 2009, Reformation (Ref) is a global lifestyle brand on a mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone. Ref combines stylish, vintage-inspired designs with eco-friendly business practices, releasing twice-weekly limited-edition collections for individuals who want to feel beautiful and live sustainably. While sustainable measures are incorporated into every aspect of its operations, the company's efforts ladder up to two hero commitments: becoming Climate Positive by 2025 and Circular by 2030. Its products have been climate neutral since 2015 and the business has been Climate Neutral Certified since 2021. The brand has also established itself as a leader in retail innovation, pioneering a proprietary tech-enabled store concept that brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors. Today, Reformation is proud to employ 1,000+ team members, operate 40+ stores, and ship its apparel to nearly every country in the world.

