Refreshing 406-Day Christian Devotional Encourages Daily Reflection With God

Xulon Press presents a special daily devotional that will provide Christians with a wonderful blend of biblical teaching and spiritual growth though relatable, thought-provoking topics.
BIG SPRING, Texas, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Scott Jimenez provides readers with daily encouragement to apply God's Word to their own life in Whispers of the Soul($24.49, paperback, 9798868515200; $9.99, e-book, 9798868515217).
Dr. Jimenez offers readers a unique 406-day devotional, written for what he refers to as "the thinking person." Readers will appreciate each daily Christian devotional, plus floating holidays such as Thanksgiving Day. There are special themed topics including devotionals focusing on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the "I AM" statements found in the Book of John.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Jimenez said, "With a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry, I am able to synthesize my varied experiences as a Marine, Navy chaplain to Marines, VA chaplain to veterans, police chaplain, and several areas of hospital chaplaincy (ER, ICU, NICU and Hospice) to bear on Scripture and apply my unique perspective to, well, life."
Dr. Scott Jimenez holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry. His career has included experiences as a Marine, Navy chaplain to Marines, VA chaplain to Veterans, police chaplain, and several areas of hospital chaplaincy. Dr. Jimenez has three rescue dogs, one of which he found in a culvert after the dog was run over. He saved the dog's life as the dog was unable to move with a shattered hip, and air temperatures were expected to drop below freezing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Whispers of the Soul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
