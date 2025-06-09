Refreshing 406-Day Christian Devotional Encourages Daily Reflection With God

"With a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry, I am able to synthesize my varied experiences as a Marine, Navy chaplain to Marines, VA chaplain to veterans... to bear on Scripture and apply my unique perspective to, well, life." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Jimenez said, "With a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry, I am able to synthesize my varied experiences as a Marine, Navy chaplain to Marines, VA chaplain to veterans, police chaplain, and several areas of hospital chaplaincy (ER, ICU, NICU and Hospice) to bear on Scripture and apply my unique perspective to, well, life."

Dr. Scott Jimenez holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry. His career has included experiences as a Marine, Navy chaplain to Marines, VA chaplain to Veterans, police chaplain, and several areas of hospital chaplaincy. Dr. Jimenez has three rescue dogs, one of which he found in a culvert after the dog was run over. He saved the dog's life as the dog was unable to move with a shattered hip, and air temperatures were expected to drop below freezing.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Whispers of the Soul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

