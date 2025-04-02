Refreshing Book on Relationships Demonstrates How Marriage is a Sacred Part of God's Plan With Incredible Potential

"We decided to write this book because we believe marriage is the first institution designed and established by God Almighty." Post this

When asked what inspired the authors to write this book, Bonner said, "We decided to write this book because we believe marriage is the first institution designed and established by God Almighty. We have been truly fortunate to have such a lovely marriage inspired by the teachings of the Bible. These days, it seems that celebrities and athletes define marriage, while the stories of everyday couples working to create solid families and marriages go unheard. We wanted to chime in on this chat and leave something meaningful for our family."

Marcellus and Valerie Bonner, married for more than four decades, work together as dedicated marriage coaches for Christian couples. They have extensive experience guiding couples through effective communication, emotional intelligence and biblical principles. The Bonners are certified through Prepare/Enrich and the Marriage Dynamics Institute. Marcellus Bonner holds a BA in Business Administration and Accounting. Valerie Bonner holds a BA in Business Administration/Marketing, trained in financial coaching through Ramsey Solutions. The Bonners have always set aside time to spend together, whether chatting for coffee, going out on Friday nights or meeting for lunch. In addition to traveling to spend quality time with family, they also enjoy going to the beach, reading and exercising.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Forever Together: Unveiling the Keys to Lasting Marriage Connection is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

