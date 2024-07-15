Refreshing Juvenile Fiction Provides Comfort For Children Faced With Changes in Life

Although the original book has been discontinued, we could not allow this book to be lost. It is our hope that it will provide comfort for children going through life changes. Post this

When asked what inspired the authors to write this book, Myers and Stephens said, "We fell in love with the All About Change book by Kathy Kagy-Taylor and Donna Dansker many years ago. The authors had worked together with students to create a book the students believed would help lead other people through the stress of change. The book shows the passage of time using the months of the year to highlight the routine of change. When we began teaching the unit on change, we saw such peace and release in our students. Although the original book has been discontinued, we could not allow this book to be lost. It is our hope that it will provide comfort for children going through life changes."

Barbara Myers has 40 years of teaching experience. She holds a B.S. in Christian Day School from Faith Baptist Bible College, an M.S. in early childhood education from Nova Southeastern, and an Ed. S. in teaching and learning from Piedmont University. She currently teaches in a Title 1 school in North Georgia. She loves teaching, working with the children in the church her husband pastors, and bragging about her two talented adult children.

Brittny Stephens is an early childhood educator. After 18 years at a Title 1 school, she began teaching at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida. She holds a B.S. and M.S. in early childhood, and an Ed.S. in curriculum and instruction. She loves teaching and spending time with her family, especially her husband and four children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. the ALL ABOUT CHANGE book (for little or BIG people) is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Barbara Myers, Ed.S., Salem Author Services, (770) 519-4896, [email protected]

Brittny Stephens, Ed.S., Salem Author Services, (470) 208-0377, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press