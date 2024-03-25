Refreshing Perspective and Interpretation on the Book of Genesis, Shedding New Light on The God-Human Relationship

My hope is that readers will be inspired to go back and read the huge, undiscovered land that is the book of Genesis for themselves, and experience it in all its glory Post this

"My hope is that readers will be inspired to go back and read the huge, undiscovered land that is the book of Genesis for themselves, and experience it in all its glory," said Sears.

Stephen D. Sears was born and raised in Maryland. He attended Antioch College, where he received a BA in Sociology. At that time, he held co-op jobs in the cities of Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Boston, Rochester, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Hialeah. His career has centered on jobs as an orderly in nursing homes; a childcare worker and supervisor for pre-adolescent and early adolescent boys; and for 30 years, he worked as a supervisor for a program supporting physically disabled adults living in their own apartments. Raised a Presbyterian, Sears currently attends 2 churches but is not an exclusive member of either place of worship. Now retired, he lives in Hyde Park, Massachusetts with his wife Natalie and their cat, Fred.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.In the Beginning — A Consideration of Genesis is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Stephen D. Sears, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press