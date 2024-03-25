Refreshing Perspective and Interpretation on the Book of Genesis, Shedding New Light on The God-Human Relationship

Xulon Press presents a fascinating biblical commentary about the Old Testament's Book of Genesis to uncover some it's more challenging stories.
HYDE PARK, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stephen D. Sears pens his first book, a thought-provoking Bible commentary titled, In the Beginning — A Consideration of Genesis ($19.99, paperback, 9781662873294; $9.99, e-book, 9781662873300).
Sears' takes readers on a transformative journey back to Genesis, the astounding start of it all, including time itself. First looked upon as a passion project inspired by the author's re-visitation of Genesis in adulthood, this book is designed to interest readers of all religions, ideal for anyone interested in knowing the Bible better. This book provides a refreshing perspective on creation, a deep dive into everything discussed in Genesis, including big stories along with the book's minor characters and interpretation of "smaller" stories. As part of this thoughtful examination of Genesis, Sears explores the ever-present, all-important God-human relationship and the more challenging topics in the Book of Genesis.
"My hope is that readers will be inspired to go back and read the huge, undiscovered land that is the book of Genesis for themselves, and experience it in all its glory," said Sears.
Stephen D. Sears was born and raised in Maryland. He attended Antioch College, where he received a BA in Sociology. At that time, he held co-op jobs in the cities of Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Boston, Rochester, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Hialeah. His career has centered on jobs as an orderly in nursing homes; a childcare worker and supervisor for pre-adolescent and early adolescent boys; and for 30 years, he worked as a supervisor for a program supporting physically disabled adults living in their own apartments. Raised a Presbyterian, Sears currently attends 2 churches but is not an exclusive member of either place of worship. Now retired, he lives in Hyde Park, Massachusetts with his wife Natalie and their cat, Fred.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.In the Beginning — A Consideration of Genesis is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
