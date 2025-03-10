Refreshing Perspective: Importance of Ethical Leadership and Considering the Christian Ethics Rooted in the Moral Authority of the Bible

"I spent four transformative years pursuing a doctorate in strategic leadership at Regent University School of Business and Leadership in Virginia Beach. This journey provided me with a deep understanding of leadership, combining secular and spiritual viewpoints." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Parker said, "I spent four transformative years pursuing a doctorate in strategic leadership at Regent University School of Business and Leadership in Virginia Beach. This journey provided me with a deep understanding of leadership, combining secular and spiritual viewpoints. My studies into ethical leadership broadened my viewpoint, transformed my approach to leadership and decision-making, and encouraged me to amplify the essence of ethics to leadership."

In addition to his doctorate in strategic leadership, P. Ernest Parker, Jr. also holds an MBA in general management, an MS in strategic management from Indiana University Business, and a BBA in Accounting. He is the founding partner of HLB Liberia, LLC, a certified public accounting firm. Parker creates risk alerts and provides clients with early warning advisories about worrying trends that affect business or industry or undermine fundamental abilities to comply with norms and procedures. He uses critical thinking and communication abilities to develop ways to integrate policy measures into organizational culture. Parker plans to write a book about women in leadership, emphasizing the particular talents that women bring as well as the importance of diversity in leadership. In addition to writing, he enjoys travelling, hiking, skiing and racquetball.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Ethics, What Leadership Ought to Be: A Case for a Spiritual Approach to Leadership is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

P. Ernest Parker, Jr., Salem Author Services, (703) 314-1429, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services