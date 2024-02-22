Refrig-IT, Cold Storage Leader in "Fresh Never Frozen" Storage and Multi-Temp Warehousing, to Attend AFFI-CON 2024

Refrig-IT & Trilogy Warehouse Partners, a leading St. Louis logistics company with its newly offered "Fresh Never Frozen" storage capabilities, will attend the 2024 AFFI-CON Conference, the premier Frozen food industry convention of the year. Post this

"Fresh Never Frozen" is a term used to indicate when a food served in a restaurant or sold in a store, is made from fresh ingredients that were never frozen. Meat and Food Manufacturers, Grocery retailers and Club Stores rely on companies like Trilogy Warehouse Partners & Refrig-It to create, maintain and operate this unique space in order to meet the industry standard and allow them to sell their products in this growing category.

"With more and more restaurants, grocery and club stores offering the 'Fresh Never Frozen' category, it is extremely important that Trilogy-Refrig-It supports our current and potential future customers with this type of storage space," says Paul Cooper, Director of Business Development. "Additionally, this also gives our frozen customers the ability to expand their business offerings and help them grow within this category!"

But you don't have to wait for the AFFI-CON event to talk with Refrig-IT leaders and learn more about storage options, including Fresh Never Frozen. You can book a call with our team right now to discover how Refrig-IT can help solve your logistics challenges.

With facilities in New Jersey and St. Louis, Refrig-IT & Trilogy Warehouse Partners serve the ever-changing needs of food industry businesses, including storage, logistics, and transportation. Offering the best in multi-temperature warehousing based on real world experience, the team at Refrig-It provides excellent customer service and cost savings for clients.

For more information or to request a quote, please visit our site.

Media Contact

Paul Cooper, Refrig-it, 1 404-569-9137, [email protected], www.refrigit.com

SOURCE Refrig-it