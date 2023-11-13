Refrig-It Expands Multi Temp-Controlled 3PL Warehouse: Enhancing Cold Chain Solutions for Food Industry Clients

"We are extremely excited to increase our Chilled space offering on behalf of our customers and continued demand for Temperature Controlled space." Post this

Refrig-It and Trilogy Warehouse Partners have been servicing food industry clients since 1991, when it initially opened. The company has been growing ever since, increasing cold storage warehouse space capacity in New Jersey and St. Louis. In 2019, it opened a brand new full-service, multi-temperature facility in Newark, providing its current and future clients the ability to store and distribute Frozen, Refrigerated and Chilled products from this single location. With its multi-temp East Coast and Midwest facilities, Refrig-It can accommodate the nationally growing demand for temperature-controlled space.

"First and foremost, our new expansion will provide flexibility and increased service levels for our existing clients," says Colletti. "Due to our strategic port locations, it will also provide Refrig-It the ability to expand not only with domestic but international customers as well."

What can Food industry leaders expect from Refrig-It?

State-of-the-art Multi-Temperature facilities

Port-centric facilities located within minutes from the ports of St. Louis , New Jersey and New York.

, and New York. Easy access to major interstates.

Container unloading and cross docking

High-touch order building services for complex orders.

Scalable capacity to grow with your company.

Documented Food Safety Programs and Certifications.

State-of-the-art Warehouse Management-Inventory Control Systems

Real-time visibility to your supply chain via Customer Portal

For more information or to request a quote, please visit Refrigit.com.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Cooper, Refrig-it, 1 404-569-9137, [email protected], www.refrigit.com

SOURCE Refrig-it