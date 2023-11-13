Refrig-It Expands Multi Temp-Controlled 3PL Warehouse: Enhancing Cold Chain Solutions for Food Industry Clients

Refrig-It Warehouse and Trilogy Warehouse Partners, leading experts in temperature-controlled 3PL warehousing and cold chain solutions, are excited to announce the expansion of their multi-temperature warehousing capabilities. Located in both New Jersey and St. Louis, MO, the state-of-the-art Newark, NJ facility now boasts an additional 10,000 pallet positions of 50F chilled space, further enhancing their commitment to the food industry and their clients' needs.
KEARNY, N.J, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Refrig-It Warehouse and Trilogy Warehouse Partners, a leading full-service, multi-temp warehousing company located both in New Jersey and St. Louis, MO, has announced its expansion of 10,000 additional pallet positions of 50 F degree chilled space in its Newark, NJ state-of-the-art facility.
"We are extremely excited to increase our Chilled space offering on behalf of our customers and continued demand for Temperature Controlled space," says Robert Colletti, CEO of Refrig-It and Trilogy Warehouse Partners. "With this expansion, the New Jersey operations now has 40,000+ pallet positions of temperature-controlled food warehouse space."
Refrig-It and Trilogy Warehouse Partners have been servicing food industry clients since 1991, when it initially opened. The company has been growing ever since, increasing cold storage warehouse space capacity in New Jersey and St. Louis. In 2019, it opened a brand new full-service, multi-temperature facility in Newark, providing its current and future clients the ability to store and distribute Frozen, Refrigerated and Chilled products from this single location. With its multi-temp East Coast and Midwest facilities, Refrig-It can accommodate the nationally growing demand for temperature-controlled space.
"First and foremost, our new expansion will provide flexibility and increased service levels for our existing clients," says Colletti. "Due to our strategic port locations, it will also provide Refrig-It the ability to expand not only with domestic but international customers as well."
What can Food industry leaders expect from Refrig-It?
- State-of-the-art Multi-Temperature facilities
- Port-centric facilities located within minutes from the ports of St. Louis, New Jersey and New York.
- Easy access to major interstates.
- Container unloading and cross docking
- High-touch order building services for complex orders.
- Scalable capacity to grow with your company.
- Documented Food Safety Programs and Certifications.
- State-of-the-art Warehouse Management-Inventory Control Systems
- Real-time visibility to your supply chain via Customer Portal
For more information or to request a quote, please visit Refrigit.com.
For more information, please contact: [email protected]
