RefrigiWear® Announces High-Visibility Collection of Subzero Workwear

Leader in cold weather workwear unveils new insulated PPE.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated workwear for extreme cold, announced the release of new PolarForce® high-visibility workwear (photo below) for subzero conditions at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Congress & Expo. These new products are on display in Booth #3217.

Field-tested and comfort-rated for cold and wet conditions down to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, PolarForce work jackets and bib overalls are among the company's most popular workwear for both cold storage facilities and harsh outdoor work environments.

"From the unrelenting cold of a freezer to the unpredictable weather of a winter job site, our customers are trusting us to keep them safe, warm, and productive," says RefrigiWear Chief Commercial Officer Wes Dye. "They prefer having high-visibility options for added safety, and RefrigiWear is committed to delivering the insulated PPE they need across a wide range of cold temperatures."

This release includes high-visibility lime versions of the best-selling PolarForce Jacket and PolarForce Bib Overalls, as well as a contrasting high-visibility orange version of the PolarForce Sweatshirt, all of which are built with Performance-Flex panels at knees and elbows for maximum range of motion without sacrificing warmth or durability.

The new PolarForce Jacket and Bib Overalls deliver protection from the elements with a wind-tight, water-repellent outershell and heat-trapping inner lining, while generously sized pockets with waterproof zippers provide ample space to stow tools and work essentials. The jacket and sweatshirt also include helpful features, such as Grip Assist on the sleeves, that help workers maintain control of equipment or products in slippery conditions.

This expansion of the PolarForce collection with high-visibility options comes on the heels of last month's announcement from the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety24 Conference & Expo regarding the all-new FrostFlex™ System of six mix-and-match pieces of uniform workwear designed for cold storage temperature zones from -60°F to 10°F. These products, combined with the high-visibility PolarForce expansion, further solidify the company's product line as the world's widest selection of insulated safety clothing for people working in cold, harsh conditions.

For more information on the safety advantages of outfitting employees with PolarForce® high-visibility insulated PPE for subzero conditions, please visit RefrigiWear in Booth #3217 at NSC Safety Conference & Expo this week. Information is also available at pro.refrigiwear.com or by calling 800-645-3744.

ABOUT REFRIGIWEAR, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear celebrates its 70th year as a pioneer in creating the toughest workwear for the toughest workers. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes: Avaska, best known for its European-style freezer gear and outerwear; Samco, recognized for its value-oriented selection of cooler- and freezerwear basics; and FlexiTog, a premium brand based in the UK and serving cold-chain customers across Europe. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA.

