RefrigiWear® Announces Improvements to Best-Selling ComfortGuard™ Cold-Weather Workwear

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RefrigiWear, a leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and personal protective equipment for extreme cold, has announced significant upgrades to its best-selling ComfortGuard™ collection. Designed for industrial and outdoor workers facing cold, wet and subzero conditions, the updated line delivers improved mobility, lighter insulation and enhanced weather protection without sacrificing durability.

Originally introduced in 2005, ComfortGuard jackets, coveralls, and bib overalls have become staple cold-weather workwear for RefrigiWear's core customers in the global cold chain, as well as for ranchers, farmers, and construction professionals working outdoors in harsh environments. The collection has remained a top seller for decades thanks to its proven warmth, rugged construction and jobsite-ready features.

For the 2025-2026 winter season, the ComfortGuard collection has been reengineered with a more flexible elastane-blend, water-repellent outer shell that improves range of motion while shielding workers from rain, snow and slush. Updated insulation materials reduce bulk while maintaining the same trusted warmth needed for sub-zero temperatures. New reflective trim also adds visibility in low-light environments, such as dim warehouses, processing facilities, and livestock barns.

While the collection has been updated, the features customers rely on for performance and durability remain firmly in place.

ComfortGuard Coveralls continue to feature two-way, hip-length leg zippers for easy on and off, six oversized pockets with pencil stalls and tool loops, and reinforced hems built to stand up to demanding industrial use. ComfortGuard Bib Overalls now include a higher bib for maximum coverage and warmth, along with fan-favorite two-way leg zippers, reinforced hems and an inner adjustable waist drawcord for a secure, customized fit. By popular request, the bomber-style ComfortGuard Jacket has been updated with a high neck on the attached hood to help block cold drafts in windy conditions.

The upgraded ComfortGuard collection delivers reliable protection, comfort and mobility for fast-moving crews working in below-freezing temperatures across industrial, agricultural and outdoor jobsites.

For more information or to shop for insulated workwear and PPE, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-654-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear products are available online in the U.S. and through the LineDrive distributor network across the U.S and Canada. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at Pro.RefrigiWear.com.

