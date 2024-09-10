RefrigiWear® Announces Limited Edition Collection of Subzero Realtree® APX Camo Workwear

Leader in cold weather workwear unveils licensed gear with the most advanced camo pattern.

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated workwear for extreme cold, announced today a limited-edition collection of subzero workwear featuring the latest and most advanced Realtree APX camo pattern.

"Combine the trademark warmth and reliability of RefrigiWear with the innovation of the most advanced Realtree camo pattern, and you've got gear that can protect people wherever they're nose-to-nose with the cold, whether they're hard at work or exploring the great outdoors," says RefrigiWear Chief Commercial Officer Wes Dye.

The collection includes an insulated softshell subzero jacket and matching subzero bib overalls, as well as a heavy-duty thermal hoodie. All feature the richness of texture, depth, and realistic color that make Realtree camouflage patterns so effective.

Outdoor enthusiasts and those who work outside can stay in the woods or on the job longer — even in cold and wet winter weather — with reliable protection from the only insulated camo jacket and overalls on the market that are comfort-rated for -20°F conditions.

The subzero jacket and overalls are modeled after the best-selling line of RefrigiWear insulated softshell garments. The outershell is wind-tight and water-repellent, so cold wind, rain, sleet and snow won't creep in. On the inside, both the camo jacket and the overalls include a lightweight synthetic insulation package and a heat-reflecting inner lining that traps escaping body heat and reflects it back for more warmth.

Adjustable cuffs and an inner waist drawcord in the insulated camo jacket deliver further protection from winter winds, while the stand-up collar keeps cold off the neck without obstructing peripheral vision. Three outside zipper pockets and one inside pocket offer space for stowing essential gear, such as duck calls, ATV keys and GPS devices.

The insulated camo overalls are built with heavy-duty adjustable Y-back suspenders designed to stay put all day long while allowing maximum range of motion in the arms and shoulders. Reinforcements at the knees and heel add durability for working and walking in rough terrain. And, with generous above-knee leg zippers, it's quick and easy to step in or out of these camo overalls without pausing to remove boots.

For conditions that don't call for subzero protection, three heavy-duty layers in the thermal camo hoodie bring the perfect level of warmth, comfort and breathability. Designed with a full-zip front, oversized front pockets and an adjustable drawstring hood, this insulated sweatshirt can serve as an outer layer in milder fall conditions or fit comfortably under a jacket in colder temperatures.

