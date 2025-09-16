RefrigiWear® Announces New FrostFlex™ Heated Vest and More Insulated Workwear

New products deliver on-demand warmth, lightweight flexibility and high-visibility protection.

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the world's largest supplier of insulated workwear for extreme cold, continues to raise the bar with new gear built to Own the Cold®. Several new pieces of insulated and high-visibility safety workwear will debut at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Congress & Expo this week.

Breaking the ice is the Frost Flex™ Heated Vest, the seventh component in the Frost Flex™ System and engineered to adapt to temperatures from 10° Fahrenheit down to -60°F. Wear it solo or zip it under the FrostFlex™ Insulated Jacket for extra warmth. A rechargeable battery protected by an inside pocket heats panels keeps workers warm when temperatures turn brutal. Stretchy, breathable, water-repellent and loaded with zippered pockets, this vest keeps the core comfortable and includes dedicated handwarmer pockets to keep fingers from freezing.

When temps hover around 20°F, the Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls is the new go-to gear for road crews and construction workers. A tough, waterproof softshell and heat-reflective lining hold in heat without adding bulk, while reinforced knees, heel patches, and Y-back suspenders stand up to long days on the job. Available in high-visibility orange or lime with durable bonded 2-inch reflective tape, the Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls meet both ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Class E and CSA Z96 Class 2, Level 2 safety standards.

Hammering home the heat is the all-new Endurance Collection. Packed with 220 grams of synthetic insulation, a rugged 600-denier shell and mobility-first design, this gear helps workers push through the cold. The Endurance Drive Cold Storage Jacket locks in warmth down to -30°F, while the Endurance Drive Cold Storage Overalls, also rated to -30°F, feature adjustable-length pantlegs for a perfect fit. For an extra layer on freezing shifts, add the Endurance Active Mid-Layers for even more warmth.

To finish off strong, new touchscreen capabilities come wrapped in warmth with the Endurance Touchscreen Grip Freezer Glove and Endurance Active Touch Glove. These gloves give cold storage crews the dexterity to stay on task, the grip to hold tools, and touchscreen capability to handle devices without risking frostbite in subzero temperatures.

