RefrigiWear® Announces New FrostFlex™ Thermal PPE System

Leader in Insulated Workwear for Extreme Temperatures Unveils FrostFlex™ System at ASSP Safety24.

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold chain, unveiled its innovative new FrostFlex™ System of configurable thermal garments today at the Safety24 Conference & Expo hosted by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP).

"Choosing the FrostFlex™ System gives our customers and their employees the advantage of mixing and matching insulated jackets, work pants and bib overalls for different job functions across five different temperature zones, all while maintaining uniformity. This new level of customizable protection will enhance employee safety and satisfaction, leading to greater productivity and better employee retention," explains RefrigiWear Chief Commercial Officer Wes Dye.

The FrostFlex System is a versatile mix-and-match thermal personal protective equipment (PPE) system that helps workers in cold storage and food processing facilities adapt to different temperature zones across their facilities, while uniting all employees with a coordinated and cohesive appearance. The FrostFlex System can be configured to provide protection in five temperature zones: 10°F, 0°F, -20°F, -40°F and -60°F.

RefrigiWear developed the system in response to feedback from customers who need to maintain a cohesive look for employees across all areas of a facility where employees may be working in freezer warehouses; coolers and food processing stations; or temperature-controlled staging areas and loading docks.

The FrostFlex System addresses the thermal PPE needs of each of these areas with three jackets, two pants and one set of bib overalls that deliver a specific level of warmth. Each component of the FrostFlex™ System can be worn independently, or two layers can be zipped together for a higher level of thermal protection from the cold.

The outer layer of the system, the FrostFlex Insulated Jacket and Bib Overalls, is comfort rated for 0°F when worn alone. The two inner layer options, the FrostFlex Insulated Quilted Jacket and Pants and the FrostFlex Fleece Jacket and Pants, are comfort rated for temperatures as low as -20°F and 10°F, respectively.

The thermal warming power of each FrostFlex System component increases significantly when an inner layer is combined with the outer layer, creating new configurations comfort-rated for -40°F and -60°F conditions. Color-coded layering indicators at the top of each collar help safety managers quickly check and confirm that an employee is properly protected from the cold conditions of their work area.

Essential workers in the cold chain face long shifts in impossibly cold conditions to keep food products flowing from farms to grocery stores to tables in homes and restaurants. The insulated PPE they need varies from person to person based on their job function, the temperature of their work area, and their personal factors or preferences. The FrostFlex System empowers employers to offer five different thermal PPE configurations while maintaining a cohesive appearance for all employees.

The FrostFlex System is on display in booth #1717 at ASSP's Safety24 Conference & Expo through August 9.

For information on the FrostFlex™ System, insulated workwear products or best practices for using insulated PPE to guard against cold-related injuries on the job, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-645-3744.

ABOUT REFRIGIWEAR, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear celebrates its 70th year as a pioneer in creating the toughest workwear for the toughest workers. With a long history rooted real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes: Avaska, best known for its European-style freezer gear and outerwear; Samco, recognized for its value-oriented selection of cooler- and freezerwear basics; and FlexiTog, a premium brand based in the UK and serving cold-chain customers across Europe. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at Pro.RefrigiWear.com.

Media Contact

Riley Hosman, Greenhouse Digital + PR, 708.428.6385, [email protected]

Madelyn Young, Greenhouse Digital + PR, 708-428-6385, [email protected]

SOURCE RefrigiWear