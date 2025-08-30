RefrigiWear® Announces New High-Visibility Safety Workwear

Leader in insulated workwear for extreme temperatures unveils winter workwear at the 57th Annual NAATSHO Conference

CODY, Wyo., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the world's largest supplier of insulated workwear for extreme cold, has announced the release of new high-visibility workwear and PPE for wintry conditions at the North American Association of Transportation Safety & Health Officials (NAATSHO) Conference.

RefrigiWear is a Platinum-level sponsor of the event and will show several new products for safety officials from departments of transportation (DOT) across the United States during the vendor exhibition section of the conference.

A slight detour from the subzero-rated workwear for which the brand is globally recognized, this year's selection of new products also includes lighter-weight, high-visibility bib overalls and feature-rich work pants that address both the safety and functionality needs of DOT workers in milder climates.

On the outside, all-new Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls are built with the same rugged and durable outershell as the brand's subzero insulated overalls popular with snowplow operators and public works professionals who often work in cold, wet or muddy conditions. On the inside, the Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls rely on a heat-reflective lining to trap heat around the body for comfort and flexibility – without overheating – in winter temperatures 20°Fahrenheit and above.

Reinforced knees and heel patches stand up to the wear and tear of demanding DOT and construction work. Adjustable Y-back suspenders and curved knees keep everything secure, yet flexible, so workers have an unrestricted range of motion. With zippered chest and handwarmer pockets for securing keys, tools and other on-the-job essentials, plus above-knee leg zippers for easy on/off without having to remove work boots, Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls give workers in milder climates more comfort, flexibility and convenience.

These bibs also meet high-visibility safety standards required by state DOT officials for roadside and construction workers. Available in high-visibility orange or lime with durable bonded 2-inch reflective tape, the Lightweight HiVis Work Overalls meet both ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Class E and CSA Z96 Class 2, Level 2 safety standards.

For employees working in even milder climates or indoors in DOT machine and mechanic shops, all-new Lightweight Work Pants from RefrigiWear deliver flexibility, durability and function without any bulk.

Made from comfortable, breathable four-way stretch material, these pants are perfect for physically demanding work that requires squatting, climbing, bending and reaching. The extra-flexible crotch gusset and stretch waistband with belt loops give employees room to breathe while they're working hard.

Lightweight Work Pants also deliver ample storage to keep tools handy and productivity high. There's a zipper coin pocket for the small parts and fasteners, cargo pockets for mobile devices or handheld instruments, a three-in-one utility pocket, and a convenient hammer loop. Reinforced knees add extra toughness for longer wear. Lightweight Work Pants are available in black, navy and dark khaki with a standard 32-inch inseam and an extended range of waist sizes from 30 inches to 48 inches.

For more information on these and other new products or to shop insulated workwear and PPE, please stop by the RefrigiWear booth at the NAATSHO Conference this week, visit pro.refrigiwear.com, or call 800-654-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at pro.refrigiwear.com.

