RefrigiWear® Announces Next-Level Protection for Foodservice and Cold Storage Professionals

Leader in Insulated Workwear Unveils New Insulated PPE at IFDA Solutions Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the world's largest supplier of insulated workwear for extreme cold, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Endurance Collection, engineered to keep cold storage and foodservice professionals safe, warm, and productive in extreme environments.

As an Elite-level sponsor of this week's International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Solutions Conference, RefrigiWear will showcase several new Endurance Collection products designed to keep people working in foodservice operations, coolers, and freezers safe, warm and productive.

Designed for the unique demands of refrigerated warehouses and food distribution facilities, the Endurance Collection pairs rugged durability with advanced mobility. The Endurance Drive Cold Storage Jacket and Overalls combine industrial-strength insulation with flex panels and draft-blocking features, delivering warmth and comfort down to -30°F, without sacrificing mobility. Reinforced knees, knee pad pockets, and adjustable pant hems on the bibs ensure a perfect fit for all-day comfort and performance.

Complementing these outer layers, the Endurance Active Quarter-Zip and Full-Zip Mid-Layers provide breathable warmth for versatile layering. For hand protection, the Endurance Touchscreen Grip Freezer Glove and Active Touch Glove balance dexterity, insulation, and touchscreen capability, so workers stay efficient without exposing hands to dangerous cold or other on-the-job hazards.

For more information on these and other new products, or to shop insulated workwear and PPE for cold chain and foodservice professionals, please stop by the RefrigiWear booth at the IFDA Solutions Conference this week, visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-654-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at pro.refrigiwear.com.

