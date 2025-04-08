RefrigiWear® Demonstrates Insulated PPE at APWA Snow Conference

Waterproof work boots, abrasion-resistant insulated gloves, and weather-ready bib overalls and work jackets, including the all-new FrostFlex™ System, will be showcased in Booth #534.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the world's largest supplier of insulated workwear and cold stress PPE, will demonstrate its latest collections of high-visibility workwear for cold, snowy conditions in Booth #534 at the American Public Works Association (APWA) North American Snow Conference this week.

Public works professionals and snow-removal operators can test out waterproof work boots, abrasion-resistant insulated gloves, and weather-ready bib overalls and work jackets, including the all-new FrostFlex™ System.

Each of the six FrostFlex System components can be worn independently, or two layers can be zipped together for more warmth, giving municipal employees and DOT workers protection from freezing and subzero temperatures, all while maintaining uniformity.

"This heightened level of protection from the risks of working in snow removal keeps workers safer and leads to greater productivity and better employee retention for communities that battle snow all winter long," says Leigh Stadelmeier, Vice President of Outdoor Sales at RefrigiWear.

Municipal safety managers will also be pleased to learn that RefrigiWear delivers high-visibility insulated workwear for snow plow operators and road workers in danger from cold, snowy weather and passing traffic. For example, the RefrigiWear HiVis Waterproof Bomber Jacket meets ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 – Type R, Class 3 safety standards and protects against cold stress in temperatures as low as 0° Fahrenheit.

"Customers working in cold, wind, sleet and snow tell us this jacket beats their expectations for warmth and comfort," says Stadelmeier. "Plus, it has practical features like a roll-out hood, zippered pockets for securing keys and small tools, and a clear pocket to display their ID badge."

For more information on snow gear for municipal employees or using insulated PPE to guard against cold-related injuries on the job, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-645-3744.

Media Contact

Jason McClain, RefrigiWear, LLC, 404-242-0498, [email protected], https://pro.refrigiwear.com

Riley Hosman, Greenhouse Digital + PR, 708-428-6385, [email protected], https://pro.refrigiwear.com

SOURCE RefrigiWear, LLC